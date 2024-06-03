Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MGI Tech Shares New Data on Core DNEBSEQ Technology and Showcases Latest Sequencing Innovations at ESHG 2024

03 giugno 2024 | 13.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti
TM

BERLIN, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today showcased its cutting-edge technologies via a Corporate Satellite Meeting at this year's European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference in Berlin, Germany. MGI users across Europe, ranging from leading researchers to clinicians, academics, and industry leaders, shared first-hand insights on adopting MGI's core DNBSEQTM technology in screening, diagnostics, and population health initiatives among various applications, highlighting the strides MGI has made in advancing research in the life science sector across the region.

During the meeting, Dr. Davide Cacchiarelli from the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine in Italy credited DNBSEQTM for his organization's ability to offer affordable screening services for the Italian population. Dr. Paula Sancho Salmerón from Sistemas Genómicos in Spain demonstrated a diagnostic workflow for monogenic hereditary diseases, while Daniel Langhoff, Senior Director for Population & Consumer Genomics at Eurofins in Germany, presented a multi-omics approach in population health utilizing MGI's sequencing technology.

Additionally, Dr. Marie-Laure Yaspo from Germany's ALACRIS Theranostics shared insights into the quality upgrade made possible by the new StandardMPS 2.0 (SM 2.0) sequencing chemistry, first announced during AGBT 2024 in February. Enabled by updated sequencing reagents and software, SM 2.0 delivers an impressive proportion of  ≥85% for base quality scores reaching or exceeding Q40 during sequencing on MGI's DNBSEQTM platform. Continuous improvement of the sequencing chemistry, without necessitating changes to the instrument platform, underscores the company's commitment to quality and cost-effectiveness through innovation.

During the conference, MGI also exhibited its fleet of sequencing equipment ranging from small to ultra-high throughput. Notably, the company launched its new DNBelab C-TaiM 4 (TaiM 4) Single-Cell Droplet Generator, designed to generate high-throughput single-cell RNA libraries compatible with DNBSEQTM instruments, including DNBSEQ-G400, DNBSEQ-T7 and DNBSEQ-T20×2.

"I'm delighted that MGI is able to showcase new product and technological developments year on year during the premier genomics event in the region," shared Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "We are thrilled to share with visitors our portfolio of sequencers and new single-cell device, as MGI continues to open new possibilities for DNBSEQTM users, particularly in the European and African markets."

Backed by the advantage of cost-effectiveness, accuracy and technical capabilities, MGI continues to provide a reliable and efficient sequencing solution for both research and clinical applications by way of DNBSEQTM and relevant products, empowering the life science community to step into the future of genomics.

For more information about DNBelab C-TaiM 4 Single-Cell Droplet Generator, please visit https://applicationsmgi-tech.eu/novel-products/dnbelab-taim-4/

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428234/Group_Picture.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mgi-tech-shares-new-data-on-core-dnebseq-technology-and-showcases-latest-sequencing-innovations-at-eshg-2024-302161859.html

