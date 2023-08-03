Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 21:24
comunicato stampa

MightyTips Ambassador to Fight in Spain

03 agosto 2023 | 20.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand-new MightyTips ambassador and undefeated European star, Jevgenijs "The Hurricane" Aleksejevs is in action next week for his first-ever fight in Spain.

The fleet-of-fist fighter will take on Frenchman Dimitri Trenel at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena in Spain on 5th August.

The bout is on the undercard of a headline clash between Samuel Molina (double Spanish lightweight and super lightweight champ) and Ignacio Mendoza (44 wins, 14 losses, three draws) in what should be a fascinating night on the Costa del Sol.

Other fights on the card include:

Who is The Hurricane?

Despite a brief hiatus from his boxing career - he last fought in 2021 - The Hurricane is fancied for this clash. With 13 wins from 13 fights in the bank going hand-in-hand with his extensive combat sports experience, including a stint as the European kickboxing champion, he could prove a potent problem for Trenel, who has suffered three defeats in his last four bouts.

His kickboxing background has helped him develop nimble footwork and a surprising power that could pose a significant challenge for his adversary.

MightyTips Ambassadorship

MightyTips announced the addition of The Hurricane to their team in the week leading up to the fight.

Committed to elevating athletes to new pinnacles, MightyTips is hopeful that their collaboration with The Hurricane will support him in triumphing over new adversaries and sustain his impressive unbeaten streak.

Concurrently, the new partnership underscores that MightyTips is the go-to place for reliable and trustworthy reviews of the best boxing betting sites and boxing betting apps.

From detailed breakdowns of bonuses to an analysis of every betting site's promotional material, MightyTips leaves no stone unturned in its quest for honest, unflinching reviews of football, cricket, tennis, and boxing betting apps in the sports betting sphere.

Get in touch

https://www.mightytips.com/news/boxing/new-mightytips-ambassador-jevgenijs-aleksejevs-to-fight-in-spain/

For further information: Media Contact: Eugene Ravdin - Communications & Marketing Manager, Mightytips.com, +371 2652 2055, comms@mightytips.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mightytips-ambassador-to-fight-in-spain-301893073.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74423 en US Sport Turismo Sport Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro undefeated European MightyTips Ambassador to Fight his istidina
