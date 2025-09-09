circle x black
Mineral Resource Estimate doubles contained scandium metal at Sunrise Energy Metals' Australian rare earths deposit

Upward revision to Estimate comes amidst reported supply shortages of rare earth elements

Feasibility Study to be completed later this month

Highlights:

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Energy Metals Limited ("Sunrise" or the "Company") (ASX:SRL; OTC:SREMF) Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, and Chief Executive Officer Sam Riggall, announce today an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Syerston Scandium Project in NSW, Australia. 

Sunrise Energy Metals CEO, Sam Riggall, commented: "Global scandium supply remains tight since China's export controls were imposed in April 2025, positioning Syerston as a strategically important source for future scandium supply.  Our focus now turns to completing the Feasibility Study and evaluating various financing options for the Project."

Mr Friedland also commented: "The Syerston Scandium Project will bolster the supply of one of the most important rare earth metals at a time when supply disruptions are becoming the norm. The world we knew - built on globalized and integrated supply chains for strategic metals - is past, perhaps forever. Geopolitical competition over key technologies using these metals requires a complete rebuilding of the world's metal supply chains.  This is not just an industrial imperative.  It is an imperative that strives for a safer and more balanced approach to world affairs, one built on diversified and reliable supply chains stretching back to the mines that have, for millennia, produced the metals that are catalysts for human progress."

See more here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:AP:7969996a-9e38-48fe-92ca-285ea97c2eea?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover

About Sunrise Energy Metals

We aim to be a world-leading supplier of refined metals that are critical to the development of advanced and emerging technologies. We focus on metals that sit at the heart of new and disruptive innovation, particularly in energy, defence, transport and computing markets.

Comprising one of the world's largest undeveloped resources of strategic metals on the east coast of Australia, the Syerston Scandium Project, and the Sunrise Nickel-Cobalt Project, will redefine supply chain security, reliability and sustainability for decades to come.

For more information, visit https://sunriseem.com/ or email Ross Larsen, Head of Editorial, 33 Communications and the team at: sunriseem@thirtythreecomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768916/Sunrise_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mineral-resource-estimate-doubles-contained-scandium-metal-at-sunrise-energy-metals-australian-rare-earths-deposit-302551059.html

