MINI Power Distribution Series Connectors for Harsh Manufacturing Environments

ALMELO, Netherlands, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mencom's power distribution (PMIN) series offers a cost-effective and time-efficient plug-and-play solution for industrial motor, machine, and power applications. These user-friendly industrial circular connectors provide a quick-disconnect option for applications demanding more power. The MINI power distribution series is UL listed and offers IP69 protection. Available in 3-pole and 4-pole configurations, straight and right-angle orientations and come with a full line of accessories, including adapter plugs, closure caps, plugs, and integrated cable drops.

Within the PMIN series, the 1 3/8" PMIN field wireable connectors stand out by providing a quick-disconnect solution for easy installation and maintenance of equipment. Mencom is the industry's first electrical connector manufacturer to design and produce a right-angled version of the 1 3/8" field wireable connector. This right-angle profile is lower than the typical bend radius needed for a straight cable, offering a significant advantage when installation space is limited. Additionally, it reduces undesirable cable strain caused by bending cables to fit into tight spaces.

A variety of tees are also available to create the main trunk cable with quick disconnect drops to distribute power to multiple machines throughout the system.

The Mencom power distribution series is completely modular, allowing users to mix and match assorted parts during installation. This reduces installation time and eliminates the need for specialized tools or labor typically required for traditional conduit or raceway installations. The result is faster, easier, and more reliable than hardwiring, offering attractive overall cost savings for the installation.

Mencom Expands in EuropeMencom Corporation is expanding in Europe by opening a new manufacturing plant and a sales office in the Netherlands. The Dutch office will serve as a hub for sales, product demonstrations, training, and client meetings, supported by a dedicated sales team. Along with a manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, this expansion aims to streamline operations and improve product delivery across Europe, enhancing customer service and satisfaction.

For any questions regarding Mencom's new office in Europe, products, or customer support, please contact:

Mencom EuropeWindmolen 227609 NN AlmeloNetherlands

+31 548 659 054europe@mencomcorp.eu

For details, contact:Mark DixonMarketing ManagerE-mail : mark@mencom.comPhone : (770)534-4585

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590306/PMIN_Mencom_Corporation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg