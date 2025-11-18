MINISO LAND Wins Best New Store Concept at MAPIC Awards 2025

CANNES, France, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle retailer MINISO has been awarded the "Best New Store Concept" honor at the MAPIC Awards 2025 for its scenario-based IP collection store MINISO LAND, standing out among a wide field of established international brands. The prestigious recognition was announced during MAPIC, the premier global retail real estate gathering in Cannes, France.

Industry Recognition Positions MINISO LAND as Retail Innovation Leader

As one of the most respected awards in the global commercial real estate sector, the MAPIC Awards is widely hailed as a trendsetter in retail innovation and recognizes exceptional creativity and commercial impact across the retail real estate industry. This year's edition marks three decades of celebrating MAPIC's 30 years. The jury, composed of leading experts from the global retail, real estate, and investment sectors, applies highly rigorous criteria spanning commercial innovation, spatial design, operational performance, and consumer experience.

New Retail Format Establishes Benchmark in Experience-Led Retail

MINISO LAND represents MINISO's strategic format and a bold innovation in experiential retail, blending IP-driven content, emotional engagement, and product innovation to create highly engaging and commercially effective stores.

Located on Shanghai's prime Nanjing Road, MINISO's first scenario-based store features 70+ iconic IP zones (e.g., Harry Potter, Disney), where 70-80% of products are IP collaborations, including immersive zones such as the "Time Tunnel" Blind Box Area, "Scent Lab" and "IP Arena", offering interactive experiences that turn shoppers into fans.

Since opening, the Shanghai MINISO LAND has achieved over 100 million yuan (approx. US$14 million) in sales within nine months, with IP products accounting for 79.6% of revenue, and a 35%-40% repeat purchase rate. Building on this success, MINISO LAND has expanded to over 10 locations across China and debuted internationally in Thailand, forming a scalable blueprint for the brand's "Super IP + Super Store" strategy.

The jury of the MAPIC Awards noted: "The concept has achieved an exceptionally high return rate, demonstrating strong consumer appeal and loyalty. MINISO LAND is not only highly attractive to shoppers, but also to landlords and property owners, who see it as a destination brand that drives footfall and energy to their sites. The experience goes far beyond traditional retail — visitors line up to enter, and the atmosphere feels more like that of a fan community than a typical store. MINISO LAND successfully turns shoppers into fans, combining emotional engagement, playful design, and commercial success in a way that embodies the future of experiential retail." This recognition solidifies MINISO's key role in shaping the future of retail innovation worldwide.

Building on the success of the MINISO LAND, MINISO is accelerating the global deployment of this model. Vincent Huang, Vice President and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Markets said, "We aim to deliver an interactive experience that goes beyond shopping through the MINISO LAND concept – it's not just about purchasing products but about creating an immersive environment for entertainment and social engagement."

European Expansion Gains Momentum in Global IP Growth Strategy

In recent years, MINISO has continued to build strong momentum in key European commercial districts, with high-profile flagship stores established on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France; Oxford Street in London, UK; Gran Vía in Madrid, Spain; and Nieuwendijk Street in Amsterdam, Netherlands, alongside steady expansion in key markets such as Germany, Italy, and Poland. As of the end of June 2025, the brand has opened 319 stores in Europe. By combining immersive, IP-led experiences with a flexible operational model, it continues to attract young customer demographics while maintaining solid brand recognition and strong customer traffic within the region.

This accolade at the MAPIC Awards provides strong endorsement for MINISO's "Super IP + Super Store" approach, while significantly strengthening the brand's credibility among European and global commercial real estate partners.

Guided by its vision to become the world's leading IP operation platform, MINISO continues to collaborate with global partners to drive immersive retail innovation and expand its footprint worldwide.

