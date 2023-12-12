Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 06:37
MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

The company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announces that it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates MolecuLight's focus on security and compliance, and demonstrates a major milestone for the company.

The SOC 2 Type II audit verifies that MolecuLight's internal controls, policies, and procedures conform to stringent security and operational standards that demonstrate the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to SOC 2 security criteria. SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "Trust Service Criteria"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period.

"We believe that the relationship with our customers must be built on trust," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "SOC 2 Type ll compliance marks an important milestone for MolecuLight and our i:X® and DX™ devices. It highlights our commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security for our customers. This gives our customers even greater confidence that their data are being carefully stored and protected."

A SOC 2 Type II audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm and verifies that safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. MolecuLight's audit was performed by PwC.

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada approved. With clinical evidence including over 80 peer-reviewed publications involving 2,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight 's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Images:

®https://moleculight.box.com/s/9ycfyicr4fsxn8jfqdlo57q8sohqw1qz

Contact: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.comwww.moleculight. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298412/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Successfully_Completes_SOC_2_Type_II_Aud.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-successfully-completes-soc-2-type-ii-audit-302011964.html

