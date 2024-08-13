MolecuLight's Breakthrough Imaging Technology Promotes Health Equity in Wound Care

Pittsburgh, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, is proudly reaffirmed in their commitment to equitable wound care with a recent publication by lead author Dr. Charles Andersen and colleagues, "Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging to Address Racial Inequities in Wound Infection Assessment," published in the Advances in Skin & Wound Care journal.

The article highlights the systemic inequities in healthcare that fuel preventable suffering and premature death among racial and ethnic minority populations. A prime example is the stark disparity in diabetes outcomes: nationwide surveys led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that in 2019, Black Americans were twice as likely to die from diabetes complications than White Americansi. This alarming statistic is a grim reminder of the higher rates of diabetes, obesity, and other chronic health conditions plaguing these communities, driven by a complex web of factors including limited access and suboptimal quality of healthcare.

Disproportionally poor health outcomes are near-universal for Black Americans, including wounds. Between 2013-2014, Black Americans with diabetic ulcers in rural areas faced double the risk of major leg amputation or death following hospitalization compared to their White counterparts residing in similar regionsii. "There are now technologies that can identify more Black patients with wound infections who can be treated more efficaciously to prevent infection complications including gangrene, sepsis, and amputations," says Dr. Jonathan Johnson, study co-author and health equity advocate.

According to Dr. Johnson, "Delayed diagnosis of wound infection is a major determinant for poor outcomes, as it delays intervention. This allows infections to fester and escalate in severity, as highlighted in our article on MolecuLight and health equity. Wound assessment tools that promote timely and equitable infection detection should be a focus for all stakeholders, including providers, payers, and policymakers alike."

"Medical curricula have historically failed to equip wound care clinicians with the knowledge and skills to accurately identify signs of infection on dark skin. Textbook examples predominantly feature Caucasian skin, leaving clinicians unaware that classic signs like erythema can manifest as burgundy or dark purple on darker skin tones," warns Dr. Charles Andersen, a renowned vascular surgeon and lead author of the publication. He continues, "This critical gap in training has devastating consequences, especially for Black, diabetic patients who often present with the most subtle signs of wound infection. MolecuLight fluorescence imaging offers a solution to this critical problem, empowering clinicians with a uniquely objective tool that detects bacteria regardless of skin tone leading to faster intervention, more accurate treatment, and reduced complications."

MolecuLight's unique ability to instantly detect bacteria on wounds, regardless of skin tone, empowers clinicians to make timely and informed treatment decisions, improving patient outcomes and promoting equitable care. MolecuLight's class II FDA-cleared devices are sold and distributed globally for bacterial detection and wound management. The MolecuLight procedure is reimbursable in all US states. According to Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight, "We aim to make MolecuLight technology as accessible as possible and to reduce the health equity gap. We feel this is critical to support equitable wound care for marginalized populations who often face reduced access to quality healthcare and emerging diagnostics."

MolecuLight Corp. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X®and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-clearedpoint-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

