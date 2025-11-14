circle x black
Mom's Garden Showcases at CIIE, Gaining Traction in Chinese Market

14 novembre 2025
SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai. The German premium adult nutrition brand Mom's Garden made its return, showcasing its bone health product line and core offerings.

With strong brand recognition in Germany, Mom's Garden presented its highly popular bone health product, BoneEssence Calcium. This product features a unique patented formula with dual calcium sources: salmon bone calcium and calcium citrate. Research shows it has significantly higher bioavailability than conventional calcium supplements, offering a more effective nutritional solution for bone health.

"We are incredibly impressed by Chinese consumers' focus on clinically-proven evidence and high standards for quality," said Olga Stepanko, Global Brand Manager at Mom's Garden. "The CIIE is a great platform for connecting Germany's scientific expertise with the specific demands of the Chinese market. We look forward to expanding collaboration in health and nutrition to deliver product innovation grounded in solid scientific research."

Looking ahead, Mom's Garden is committed to expanding its investment in the Chinese market and enhancing regional collaboration in research, development, and clinical verification.

