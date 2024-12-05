Moove Partners with Waymo to Redefine the Future of Urban Mobility

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moove, a global leader in innovative mobility solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking fleet partnership with Waymo, the global leader in autonomous driving technology. This collaboration represents the first commercial partnership of its kind on the Waymo One app.

Under the agreement, Moove will manage and dispatch Waymo's fully autonomous fleet, beginning with operations in Phoenix in 2025 and expanding into Miami in 2026. Moove will take responsibility for fleet operations, facilities, and charging infrastructure, ensuring the seamless operation of Waymo's all-electric AV fleet. Waymo will continue to offer its service through the Waymo One app, and remain responsible for validation and operation of its autonomous driving technology – the Waymo Driver.

Ryan McNamara, Vice President of Operations at Waymo, said:"We are excited to partner with Moove in Phoenix and later Miami, bringing together their mobility-focused fleet management experience with our growing Waymo One service. Together, we will provide safe, seamless trips for riders, and scale faster and more cost-effectively over time, with safety continuing to lead the way."

While expanding into autonomous vehicles, Moove remains deeply committed to serving its existing customers in emerging markets. The company will continue to provide its flagship Drive-to-Own (DTO) product, which democratises access to vehicle ownership for underserved mobility entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive.

Autonomous vehicles promise a transformative future, addressing inefficiencies, safety concerns, and environmental challenges in traditional mobility systems. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic crashes claim approximately 1.19 million lives each year, making them one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Shared AV solutions offer a unique opportunity to reduce urban congestion, enhance safety, and transform cities into more sustainable environments. Moove's expertise in fleet management will enable Waymo to focus on advancing its cutting edge Waymo Driver technology while delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable experiences for riders.

Ladi Delano, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Moove, commented:"Ride hailing has transformed urban mobility over the past 15 years, yet the core experience has largely remained unchanged. Waymo's safe, reliable, and convenient Waymo One service leads in autonomous technology, and together, we're driving a major shift in urban mobility. We're proud to partner with Waymo, bringing our operational expertise to make this transformation possible.

"We understand that mobility isn't a 'one size fits all'. While we're expanding into AVs in the U.S., we remain deeply committed to serving our customers around the world where we will continue to provide our unique financing solutions to underserved mobility entrepreneurs".

Moove's U.S. market entry is part of a broader strategy to build the world's largest fleet and best in class technologies that power mobility platforms. Moove's growth has been fuelled by its global Uber partnership and the support of leading investors, including Uber, who participated in its Series B funding in 2024. With operations in 12 markets across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Moove has already served over 30,000 mobility entrepreneurs globally, completing more than 50 million trips in Moove-financed vehicles.

About MooveMoove is building the world's largest fleet and best in class technologies that power mobility platforms. Its flagship Drive-to-Own (DTO) product democratises access to vehicle ownership with a revolutionary revenue-based financing model, enabling underserved mobility entrepreneurs to thrive.

With operations in 12 cities across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Moove is now expanding into autonomous vehicles through partnerships with industry leaders like Waymo. Moove is transforming mobility to make it safer, more efficient, and accessible to all, while creating sustainable employment opportunities in the evolving mobility sector.

To date, Moove has demonstrated remarkable global impact:

Key facts

