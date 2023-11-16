Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:15
Morphy Richards Announces Strategic Brand Upgrade and Development

16 novembre 2023 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, a renowned brand known for its high-quality, British-style, and innovative products, has announced a strategic brand upgrade to support business growth in the medium and long term. In collaboration with globally recognized strategic consulting firm Prophet, Morphy Richards aims to pinpoint its core competence and devote to the best path for sustainable growth. The goal is to allow consumers get a different life experience brought by Morphy Richards products.

Established in 1936, Morphy Richards is a time-honored brand. As a historic British brand, Morphy Richards has a presence in a number of countries across Europe and Asia. Specializing in small household appliances, Morphy Richards has deeply cultivated the kitchen and living appliances sector. The brand upgrade aims to enhance brand influence, steer the direction of product development, and improve performance. As part of this strategic initiative, Morphy Richards is now actively recruiting business partners who share the same growth goals. Organizations and individuals interested in partnering with this time-honored brand are invited to make contact.

"In the post-pandemic world, the most relevant brands speak to consumers' heads and hearts by offering dependable, consistent, and delightful product innovations and branded experiences. We are honored to partner with Morphy Richards to unlock the next wave of uncommon growth across more and more markets," said Jolin, Associate Partner of Prophet. A growth and transformation consulting firm that helps leaders unlock uncommon growth, Prophet has 15 offices and over 600 strategists, data analysts, marketers, digital experts, and creatives worldwide, partnering with multiple companies to develop solutions that drive lasting impact and help move society forward.

"We have a truly unique opportunity. In the UK, Morphy Richards has 86% brand recognition which is up there with industry-leading global brands! With the right products and a great team, I am confident that we can re-establish Morphy Richards as the envy of the industry," said Rob Wileman, Managing Director of Consumer Brands Limited, which has become the official licensee of Morphy Richards in the UK in 2023.

About Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards, a premium and innovative small appliance brand, was established in the UK in 1936. For more than eight decades, Morphy Richards has been committed to infusing smart ideas and quintessential British style into the kitchens and everyday lives of families.

For more information, please visit: https://www.morphyrichards.com/ or https://global.morphyrichards.com/.

For inquires, please contact: marketing@morphyrichards. com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morphy-richards-announces-strategic-brand-upgrade-and-development-301990162.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
