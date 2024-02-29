Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 00:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MWC2024: Huawei Releases Next-gen Smart City Solutions to Accelerate City Intelligence

01 marzo 2024 | 00.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2024, Huawei released its next-gen smart city solutions at a roundtable event themed "Building City Intelligent Twins to Accelerate City Intelligence". Government industry experts from Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and China gathered to discuss hot smart city topics, aiming to facilitate government digitalization and accelerate city intelligence.

Smart city construction is rapidly advancing, and the growing intricacy of urban management necessitates fresh architectures and technologies to promote the ongoing upgrade of city digitalization. City Intelligent Twins represent a future-oriented, next-gen digital city technical architecture. Based on technologies such as IoT sensing, high-speed connectivity, cloud computing, big data, and AI foundation models, this architecture helps build an integrated intelligent system featuring cloud-network-edge-device synergy, integrate all-domain data for city governance, ensure continuous operations, enable smooth running and self-optimization for the city, and ultimately make the city smarter.

Zhou Hongquan, COO of Government Public Services Digitalization BU of Huawei, said, "The innovative city intelligent twins architecture is Huawei's latest achievement in core smart city technologies and applications. It helps city managers optimize operations efficiency of the city, improves residents' quality of life, and provide powerful support for the sustainable development of smart cities."

Based on the city intelligent twins architecture, Huawei works with global partners to build new digital infrastructures to achieve efficient city governance and accelerate city intelligence. In practice, Huawei has successfully improved the collaboration efficiency of urban management departments by 40% and the efficiency of handling public opinion incidents by 30%.

During the conference, Huawei showcased advanced solutions such as smart city IOC, government services, and city foundation models, striving to enhance city governance. The IOC integrates the functions of city perception, operation management, collaborative command, and decision-making analysis, and is the "center" of city operation management. The government services solution leverages the AI assistant to deliver pleasant and intelligent government service handling experiences. City foundation models are applied to city operation, management, command, and services to improve quality while increasing efficiency, building a foundation for city intelligence.

In the future, the Government Public Services Digitalization BU will continue to team up with global partners, and use advanced ICTs as well as the open and converged city intelligent twins architecture to contribute to smart city construction, enabling cities to sense, think, and evolve.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc2024-huawei-releases-next-gen-smart-city-solutions-to-accelerate-city-intelligence-302076552.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50021 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza next gen smart city accelerate city intelligence Next gen Smart Smart
Vedi anche
News to go
Pogba, quattro anni di squalifica per doping
News to go
Clima e importazioni, Coldiretti: "Vivaio Italia rischia danni 3,1 miliardi"
News to go
Bonus badanti, fino a 3mila euro per famiglie con anziani non autosufficienti
News to go
Usa 2024, anche l'Illinois esclude Donald Trump dalle primarie
News to go
Navalnaya: "Putin è un mostro sanguinario"
News to go
Apple rinuncia ai piani per una sua auto elettrica
News to go
Allerta meteo Vicenza, il sindaco: "Situazione critica"
News to go
Ddl Capitali, via libera definitivo del Senato
News to go
Macron e ipotesi invio soldati in Ucraina, da Europa coro di no
News to go
Ryanair, prezzi biglietti: ultime news
News to go
Alessandra Todde nuova presidente Regione Sardegna, festeggiano M5S e Pd
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza