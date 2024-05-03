Cerca nel sito
 
Narxoz University announces an agreement with Queen's University Belfast for a branch at the Almaty campus, with signing ceremony attended by Lord Cameron

03 maggio 2024 | 13.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University, a leading private university in Kazakhstan and member of Bulat Utemuratov's Group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a ground-breaking partnership with Queen's University Belfast, a Russell Group university, to еstablish a branch at Narxoz's new campus. The branch will provide students in Kazakhstan with access to Queen's University's academic programs.

 

 

The agreement, signed at a ceremony attended by Lord David Cameron, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and former UK Prime Minister, marks a significant milestone in Narxoz's history. Since 2007, the university embarked on a transformation journey, initiated and overseen by Bulat Utemuratov, to develop into a world-class institution through investment into academia, infrastructure and international partnerships. The new partnership strengthens the relationship between Queen's and Narxoz, building on their double degree agreement which was announced earlier this year.

Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said: "In line with the President's vision to establish branches of international universities in Kazakhstan, it is significant that we are signing a partnership agreement with a Russell Group university at the time of Lord Cameron's official visit. This signing ceremony is a key moment in Narxoz University's history and forms part of the wider trend of leading foreign universities actively opening branches in our country. I am confident this partnership will contribute to our continuous efforts to provide world-class education and foster the development of science and innovation in Kazakhstan."

Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Faculty Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Queen's University Belfast, outlined: "As an international University, Queen's University Belfast is delighted to partner with Narxoz University, and this partnership builds on the excellent relationships we have developed with students and university staff. We are confident that Narxoz University students will excel in their studies and through engaging with our staff and other students from across the world, become future leaders across all areas of society in Kazakhstan."

Miras Daulenov, President of Narxoz University, added: "Our partnership with Queen's University Belfast is an example of effective collaboration with a top university. I am confident that the partnership between Narxoz and Queen's University will boost the training of leaders and industry experts, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen the country's profile as an educational hub in the region."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404274/Narxoz_University.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-university-announces-an-agreement-with-queens-university-belfast-for-a-branch-at-the-almaty-campus-with-signing-ceremony-attended-by-lord-cameron-302135551.html

