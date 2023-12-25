Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Natale al cinema, tutti i film in arrivo in sala

11:05 Serbia, proteste a Belgrado: disordini e richiesta di elezioni bis

10:22 'Mamma, ho preso l'aereo sbagliato': Natale da film per bambino di 6 anni

10:06 Giorgia Meloni, la foto con la figlia per gli auguri social

09:55 Natale, niente regali per 7,5 milioni di italiani

09:12 Atletico Madrid, il video di Natale che commuove anche i tifosi del Real

09:00 Gaza, raid a Natale su campo profughi: 70 morti

08:12 Natale e Santo Stefano con il caldo, meteo oggi e domani

07:56 Israele-Hamas, la moglie di Netanyahu scrive al Papa: "Intervenga per gli ostaggi"

23:40 Gaza, Hamas: "Raid di Israele su campo profughi, 70 morti"

19:51 Messa Natale, Papa: "Cuore a Betlemme, dove il Principe della pace è rifiutato da logica guerra"

19:26 Vanessa Ballan, venerdì prossimo i funerali a Castelfranco Veneto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NBA Champion Nikola Jokić Signs Signature Shoe Deal with Performance Footwear Brand 361°

25 dicembre 2023 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an NBA championship win and a successful start to the new season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić has officially signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361° and will assume the role of Global Brand Ambassador.

Born and raised in Sombor, Serbia, Nikola Jokić was drafted 41st overall in the 2nd round by the Denver Nuggets in 2014. Considered the greatest draft steal of all time, Jokić has risen to stardom as one of the best NBA players. After two regular season MVPs, an NBA championship win, and a finals MVP, Jokić will now enter the signature shoe space with 361°.

361° was founded in 2003 and built on the "One Degree Beyond" mentality that wellness is more than just physical activity, it is a way of living that brings more to life. 361° began as a running shoe manufacturer, expanding its catalog into athletic apparel and basketball shoes. With distribution and offices in almost every continent, 361° products are in over 6000 stores worldwide.

"I'm very excited to join the 361° team. As a fan of their work and commitment to performance, I believe this partnership aligns perfectly with my values. I'm thrilled to be part of the 361° family and to contribute to their mission of bringing wellness and sports to people around the world. The work we have done on my first shoe has been amazing so far, and I cannot wait to share it with everyone very soon," said Nikola Jokić when discussing his new partnership with 361°.

Nikola Jokić will debut his first signature performance basketball shoe with 361° in the near future. Until then, Jokić will wear the Big 3 Future High on-court, the latest performance basketball shoe from 361°. The Big 3 Future High will remain a player exclusive to Nikola Jokić, but a low-cut iteration will be made available for the public in very limited quantities across Europe from the beginning of January.

ABOUT 361°For more information see: www.361europe.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306966/Nikola_Jokic_361.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nba-champion-nikola-joki-signs-signature-shoe-deal-with-performance-footwear-brand-361-302021759.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00130 en US Sport Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza championship win Following an NBA Signs signature Shoe deal NBA
Vedi anche
News to go
"Rischio terrorismo, attenzione a feste Capodanno"
News to go
Natale a tavola, il menù della vigilia
News to go
Dalle lenticchie al pesce alla frutta secca, i cibi alleati contro il cancro
News to go
Covid e influenza, i dati dell'ultima settimana
News to go
Istat, a dicembre sale clima fiducia consumatori e imprese
News to go
Natale, oltre 5 milioni di italiani al ristorante
News to go
Cinema, 'Io Capitano' di Matteo Garrone nella short list per l'Oscar
News to go
Esodo di Natale, le previsioni sul traffico
News to go
"Spesa per cenone di Natale a 2,9 miliardi. Pesa inflazione"
Maltempo Torino, Coldiretti: "Quasi un milione di euro danni per forte vento"
News to go
Natale, Nas sequestrano 39 tonnellate dolci tipici
News to go
Risoluzione Onu su Gaza, voto rinviato ancora


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza