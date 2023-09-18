Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:55
comunicato stampa

N.China Shanxi Jingle reaps high-quality quinoa industry after decade-plus development

18 settembre 2023 | 04.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants of 2023 Quinoa Industry High-quality Development Forum recently held in Jingle County, north China'sShanxi Province have felt on-site the joy of a bumper harvest as well as the high-quality development of quinoa industry.

As a demonstration county for quinoa in Shanxi, it is learned that Jingle quinoa has taken more than 60 percent market share in the domestic market in terms of unprocessed grains and processed products.

Jingle attached great importance to the revitalization and integration of the seed industry in recent years. It has now established a specialized quinoa industry park that integrates scientific research and training, product research and development, and cold chain warehousing, a source noted.

This does not happen overnight but rather a journey of exploration and innovation, according to Jingle County's Party chief Xuan Wenxiao, noting that after twelve years of hard work, quinoa planting in Jingle expands in scale, quinoa enterprises grow larger, quinoa products have been refined, and more potential has been tapped.

It is noted that Jingle County began quinoa trial planting in 2011 and was named "Hometown of Quinoa in China" in 2013. Quinoa played important role in the county's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization process with a total of 12,000 households participated in the industry, with an average household income increase of over 3,000 yuan per year.

Quinoa also plays its part for Jingle to have more exchanges internationally, an expert noted during the forum.

Located in the Loess Plateau region of Shanxi, Jingle enjoys rich water resources with eight major rivers intersecting geographically which suits quinoa planting and growth.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336123.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nchina-shanxi-jingle-reaps-high-quality-quinoa-industry-after-decade-plus-development-301929913.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
