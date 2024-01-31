Nebula Energy LLC buys majority stake in AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of AG&P Group, focused on integrated LNG terminal and downstream gas market development

Nebula Energy is investing US$300 Million in AG&P LNG platform to fast-track LNG terminal development across emerging markets in South and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P LNG (AG&P Terminals & Logistics Pte Ltd), a subsidiary of AG&P Group, announced today that Nebula Energy LLC, a fully integrated investment, development, and asset management company with a focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sectors, has bought majority stake in the company.

With operational headquarters in the UAE, AG&P LNG will now operate as an independent subsidiary of Nebula Energy with key offices in UAE, Singapore, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Mr. Peter Gibson has been appointed as Chairman, Mr. Sam Abdalla as Vice Chairman while Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy will continue to remain the CEO of AG&P LNG. AG&P LNG accelerates the adoption of downstream LNG infrastructure and logistics networks, bridging the gap between infrastructure/logistics and demand with its advanced proprietary LNG technology and singular leading LNG credentials to develop, own and operate LNG assets in fast-growing markets.

Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy, CEO, AG&P LNG, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Nebula Energy as our main shareholder. The new equity will accelerate the deployment of the LNG infrastructure ecosystem for downstream markets through bridging the need for cost-effective LNG supply solutions, enabled by Nebula Energy, combined with our compelling techno-commercial solutions. With this partnership, AG&P LNG will singularly serve as the one-point integrated source for the rapid unlocking of near-term market demand. We are very privileged to work with Nebula Energy and make this clean energy available quickly and safely to the people across South and Southeast Asia."

Mr. Peter Gibson, Chairman, Nebula Energy LLC, said, "We are excited to participate in the future of AG&P LNG and to expedite the roll-out of these vital clean energy network, including LNG terminals, storage and transportation solutions and enable the cost-effective supply of this fuel. This partnership comes at a time of a new cycle of LNG supply and growing demand for LNG in Asia markets where LNG is being increasingly recognized as the critical fuel to profoundly reduce carbon emissions. With AG&P LNG's presence across high-growth geographies, we look forward to rapidly unlocking these demand-centers and facilitating reliable LNG supply sources to match the demand growth."

He added, "Furthermore, we are pleased to advise that Nebula Energy is establishing a ship-owning company, Nebula Energy Shipping, where all marine assets will be owned and operated. This company will provide efficient and secure transportation services to support the expanding demand of our LNG business."

AG&P LNG has a substantial growth pipeline with a total of 6 LNG terminals in development with proposed capacity of 25 MTPA across several international growth projects. Of its LNG terminal project portfolio, AG&P LNG is the operator of the first LNG import and regasification terminal in the Philippines, called the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal located in Batangas Bay.

About AG&P LNG

AG&P LNG is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets. We act as an owner and service provider covering the development, financing, engineering, procurement, project management and construction of onshore and offshore gas infrastructure, linking suppliers to downstream customers.Visit www.agplng.com.

About Nebula Energy

Nebula Energy is a fully integrated investment, development, shipping and asset management organization that delivers creative and value-added resource solutions to utilities, private sector companies, cooperatives and municipalities to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Our projects provide significant social, environmental and economic value by reducing emissions, lowering carbon footprint, and enhancing the overall reliability of energy infrastructure. In developing countries, Nebula Energy provides the capital required for total energy solutions for critical energy to help bridge the gap between supply and demand.Visit www.nebulaenergy.net.

