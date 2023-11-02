Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
NEG's Lens Antenna Utilized in Self-driving Bus Convoy Demonstration Experiment, Revolutionizing Mobile Communication with Use of Specialized Glass

02 novembre 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTSU, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Specialized Glass Contributes to Transportation Infrastructure Development -

A lens antenna made with specialized glass, developed by Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NEG"), has been used in a self-driving bus convoy experiment conducted in Shiga Prefecture, Japan. In this experiment, the lens antenna played a pivotal role in improving stable information transmission between buses in convoy, successfully addressing the challenges associated with conventional antennas used in standard mobile communication. This technology enables high-speed and high-capacity information communication through millimeter-wave communication.

Product details URL: https://info.neg.co.jp/ytorsp6e9Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202310231498/_prw_PI1fl_gf83TygX.png

Addressing Social Challenges: Achieving Stable Communication with Lens Antennas Using Specialized Glass

Self-driving bus convoys, offering increased transportation capacity without the need for additional drivers, are being considered as a way to create region-specific transportation infrastructure and next-generation mobility services. The demonstration experiment aimed to achieve convoying and self-driving of multiple buses through information communication between the leading bus and its followers.

The use of lens antennas made with specialized glass has resolved issues such as communication interruptions during turns in self-driving bus convoying, offering more stable information transmission compared to conventional antennas. Furthermore, it has improved throughput and reduced latency compared to traditional antennas. The lens antenna using specialized glass was developed to meet requirements for self-driving bus convoying.

Requirements for Antennas - Stable communication during turns - Compact size for easy installation anywhere - Resistance to deterioration caused by rain or snow

Advantages of NEG's Lens Antenna Using Specialized Glass 1. Customizable beam shaping for user needs In the demonstration experiment, a specialized glass material with suitable dielectric constant and low loss tangent is used for lens design. By reducing loss tangent, radio wave loss was minimized, and the lens shape could be adjusted to send radio waves in one direction or over a broader area.

2. Stable communication even during turn The lens antenna allowed directing radio waves towards the necessary direction, preventing unnecessary radiation. It achieved communication in a millimeter-wave band with high gain (9dBi) over a wide area, without null points. This innovation prevented communication interruptions during turns and ensured stable communication during convoying.

3. Potential application with beamforming technology - Expanding the field of view for external vehicle sensors to enhance collision avoidance systems - Installing sensors inside vehicles to prevent child abandonment - Placing sensors in homes to monitor the well-being of elderly individuals

The lens antenna utilized in the experiment was designed using materials developed by NEG specifically for this demonstration. These lens antennas are adaptable to various conditions and functions, promising versatile applications in various aspects of daily life. The company is committed to addressing societal issues that go beyond the realm of communication.

For full press release, please visit: https://www.neg.co.jp/en/news/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/negs-lens-antenna-utilized-in-self-driving-bus-convoy-demonstration-experiment-revolutionizing-mobile-communication-with-use-of-specialized-glass-301975250.html

