Neiman Marcus Unites the Forces of Luxury Fashion in Pursuit of the Extraordinary to Celebrate 2024 Awards

Honoring Maria Grazia Chiuri, Daniel Roseberry, and Simon Porte Jacquemus, the awards celebration brought together the industry's most powerful leaders who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

PARIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) marked the second year of the reimagined Neiman Marcus Awards, honoring the 2024 recipients at the legendary Ritz Paris. The intimate fête was attended by the global fashion industry's most recognizable names and served to initiate the year-long customer programming in partnership with the honorees. The Awards platform harnesses the full strength of Neiman Marcus' merchandising and marketing magic to deliver the pinnacle of exclusive experiences to customers while driving the Award recipients' respective businesses In Pursuit of the Extraordinary. Last year's Award recipients saw double digit increases in net sales in 2023, compared to 2022.

"With a program history that spans over eight decades, the Neiman Marcus Awards are proof of our unparalleled legacy of building brands and connecting global creative visionaries with the American luxury customer," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, NMG. "As we look forward to the customer activations with this year's Award recipients, we will continue to push the boundaries of our integrated retail approach and deliver on our promise to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences."

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director of Schiaparelli, received the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and Simon Porte Jacquemus, Founder and Creative Director of Jacquemus, was honored with the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. This year's recipients join a list of more than 150 fashion luminaries that have been recognized since Stanley Marcus and Carrie Marcus Neiman founded the program in 1938. Roseberry and Chiuri are next generation couturiers from their respective houses: Elsa Schiaparelli won in 1940 and Christian Dior won in 1947.

The Neiman Marcus Awards returned as a modernized strategic platform built to celebrate brand partners who share an interest in the retailer's innovative approach to retail to delight the U.S. luxury customer. Each honoree will concept a unique brand expression that comes to life through immersive experiences as a part of Neiman's "Retail-tainment" strategy. The exclusive activations will be further amplified across its integrated retail model – in stores, online and through remote selling. In celebration of the Awards, a special message of congratulations to this year's honorees will be projected across the famed Times Square NASDAQ screens in New York City on Monday, March 4. NMG's 10,000+ associates celebrated by sharing what they love about working with the brands of this year's award recipients.

"I'm very moved to receive the Neiman Marcus Award. This important Award was given to Monsieur Dior in occasion of his first fashion show and today, after 70 years, I am also being awarded the same recognition. The same Award was also given to great designers whom I admire greatly. Furthermore, it is also a reflection on my time at Dior. My desire has always been to be in dialogue and conversation with the work of Monsieur Dior through the archives and the history of Dior. I would like to truly thank all of the people who have enabled me to receive this Award, because fashion is a great community and so this Award is to be shared with all of these people," said Chiuri.

"If you know anything about Dallas, you know that Neiman Marcus is the ultimate beacon of that fantasy world. And by extension, Neiman's gave me the ultimate invitation to dream, and to dare to be a part of it. And maybe one day, in some small way, help create its future. I'm so grateful to Geoffroy and to Lana for honoring me with this Award, and to Neiman Marcus for being the institution that it is—for giving so many of us permission to dream big," said Roseberry.

"With this [Award] in my hands, I feel that I am going on the right way. Thank you, Neiman Marcus. It has meant a lot to me, and I take it as a beautiful invitation to America as well," said Jacquemus.

The event saw a fusion of new generations from legendary fashion houses, creative directors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Leonardo Ferragamo, whose father and sister are both past honorees, joined the festivities. Other attendees included Albert Kriemler, Amina Muaddi, Anh Duong, Blake Abbie, Brigitte Niedermair, Delphine Arnault, Diego Della Valle, Eva Chen, Eva Jospin, Francis Kurkdjian, Georgina Brandolini d'Adda, Guram Gvasalia, Johannes Huebl, Jordan Roth, Laetitia Casta, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, Maggie Maurer, Michèle Lamy, Olivia Palermo, Rick Owens, Sidney Toledano, in addition to top Neiman Marcus customers.

With the goal of empowering the next generation of leaders in the luxury industry, Neiman Marcus announced it is expanding its programming with its partner the Fashion Scholarship Fund, the fashion industry's leading education and workforce preparedness non-profit. In celebration of the Neiman Marcus Awards, the retailer will organize mentoring sessions with this year's recognized brands and Fashion Scholarship Fund Scholars and Alumni throughout the year.

The Neiman Marcus Awards platform is one of many ways the integrated luxury retailer creates a differentiated halo effect in service of all brand partners and Makes Life Extraordinary for its luxury customers. Neiman Marcus provides an industry-leading product assortment, unmatched customer service and extraordinary experiences every day to further strengthen the long-term relationships it has with its customers.

More information about the Neiman Marcus Awards can be found on NeimanMarcus.com. Assets can be downloaded here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS AWARDS:Neiman Marcus Awards is a platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. It includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy accolade established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, Baccarat, and Brunello Cucinelli among others.

The reimagined Awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's differentiated approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the Awards platform embodies the company's differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

