Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 03:17
comunicato stampa

NetEase Games Held the "2023 Games Unbounded" Conference in Cologne, Germany

28 agosto 2023 | 03.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Games Unbounded" NetEase Games Conference was held in Koelnmesse, Cologne on August 23rd. At the conference, NetEase Games announced updates to its International Business Plan for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Where Winds Meet, and invited industry veterans to discuss the current landscape and to consider potential opportunities and challenges both current and future.

There have been many high-quality titles produced by Chinese developers coming to the fore in recent years. As a leading global developer and publisher with multiple local studios, NetEase Games continues to embrace brilliant game creators both in China and around the world. NetEase Games has empowered several game developers to create titles with traditional cultural background settings and elements. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Where Winds Meet are two such titles that have received great global attention. These titles were both showcased at the conference.

Senior marketing director of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Riten Huang introduced some of the game's achievements including global e-sports tournaments. He also announced the official launch of the 2023 World Championship. The Qualifying rounds will take place in six major regions worldwide in October, with the finals to be held in China in December.

The lead producer of Where Winds Meet from Everstone Studio, shared the latest design of in-game buildings and architecture based on actual Northern Song Dynasty historical sites and documentaries. The Wuxia-style setting, narrative, skills, and combat combine to express the unique concept of Chinese martial arts. A co-research and co-creation project to enhance player experience is also in progress. The producer further revealed the game's co-testing schedule with the developers in Montreal, Canada in September.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX:9999), is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. NetEase Games' development and publishing slate include titles such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Knives Out, and Naraka: Bladepoint, and partnerships with major entertainment brands such as Warner Bros and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary). NetEase Games also supports the growth and development of its innovative global studios in Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.neteasegames.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195005/Senior_Marketing_Director_NARAKA_BLADEPOINT_Riten_Huang.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195006/Cord_Eberspaecher_Former_German_Director_Confucius_Institute_Dusseldorf_Heinz_Hermanns.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netease-games-held-the-2023-games-unbounded-conference-in-cologne-germany-301910756.html

