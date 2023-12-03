Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:35 Attentato Parigi, chi è l'aggressore

07:58 Parigi, uccide turista tedesco al grido di 'Allah Akbar': era già stato arrestato nel 2018

07:04 Giustizia, Meloni nega scontro con toghe ma non indietreggia: "Alcune frange remano contro"

06:35 Sanremo 2024, Amadeus svelerà oggi i Big in gara: il totonomi

06:33 GialappaShow, domani l'ultima puntata: Elena Santarelli affianca il Mago Forest

06:31 Israele-Hamas, 30 morti in un raid nel sud di Gaza. Netanyahu: "Tutto per riportare ostaggi a casa"

00:05 Giulia Cecchettin uccisa con un coltello da cucina: morta in pochi minuti. Turetta: "Ho fatto una cosa orribile"

23:10 Parigi, grida "Allah Akbar" e uccide una persona

22:41 Milan-Frosinone 3-1, tris rossonero e Pioli respira

22:30 Israele, ucciso comandante Hamas: "Era la mente dell'attacco del 7 ottobre"

21:24 Federica Brignone trionfa nel gigante di Tremblant

20:13 Lazio-Cagliari 1-0, decide il gol di Pedro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New DDP report calls for 'innovative international cooperation' to reach Paris Agreement goals, as COP28 starts this week

03 dicembre 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional approaches to international cooperation are insufficient to reach Paris Agreement objectives and innovative solutions must start happening, according to a new report published by the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative.

Global South countries have ambitious given their capacities, but they need to accelerate their transitions to net-zero while achieving development objectives.

A critical innovation would be to put countries' needs at the center of international cooperation processes. Country representation must be ensured from the start and at all stages of the design of cooperative solutions.

"We can only achieve the Paris Agreement goal if all countries can do more. For Global South countries, taking more ambitious climate actions while pursuing development depends whether innovations in international cooperation allow to prioritize countries' needs," said Henri Waisman, director of the DDP Initiative.

The report proposes concrete innovations in international cooperation in three sectors.

The steel sector can transform in a way that contributes to global deep decarbonization, supports local employment and industrialization in developing countries, and maintains competitiveness for current producers. This can happen under a revised approach to current distribution of incentives, international value chains and trade in primary steel production.

Changes to national freight transport - producing goods more sustainably and closer to consumers, developing better railways and multi-modal infrastructures, and making rail services more competitive than road services - contribute to development and deep decarbonization. Directing international finance for industries and transport infrastructure, and changing commercial and trade agreements are needed to make these changes happen.

The agriculture and land use sector must take into account objectives around mitigation, adaptation and resilience, biodiversity, food security and rural livelihoods. This holistic approach requires improving the governance of the land use system, promoting lessons sharing on policies and implementation, and implementing new finance mechanisms and trade arrangements to encourage the restoration of degraded forests or pastures, the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and more diversified land uses such as agroforestry.

"We need innovative international cooperation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. COP28 must send a clear political signal and catalyze technical and organizational changes, in all sectors and all countries. It is a question of trust and confidence between North and South, and a matter of efficiency for the fight against climate disaster," said Sebastien Treyer, Executive Director of IDDRI.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290413/DDP_Logo.jpg

Media contact:Renee Karununganrenee.karunungan@sciencespo.fr https://ddpinitiative.org/ddp-annual-report-2023/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-ddp-report-calls-for-innovative-international-cooperation-to-reach-paris-agreement-goals-as-cop28-starts-this-week-302003116.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN82001 en US Ambiente Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza reach Paris Agreement goals report start happening New DDP report calls
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta: "Scappava, ma l'ho rincorsa e uccisa"
News to go
Tredicesima 2023, il 91% andrà in pagamenti e bollette
News to go
Influenza 2023, arriva la dieta antigelo
News to go
Maria Callas, 'La Divina' nasceva 100 anni fa
News to go
Vespa, per il tribunale Ue ce n'è una sola
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa all'esame Ue: le prossime mosse
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Famiglie, Censis: "In Italia sono 25,3 milioni. In calo le coppie con figli"
News to go
Stop carne sintetica Italia, Ue: "Legge notificata ma non ancora analizzata"
News to go
Cop28, Meloni: "Da Italia 100 milioni di euro per Fondo Loss and Damage"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, oggi l'autopsia
News to go
Nel mondo 735 milioni di persone soffrono la fame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza