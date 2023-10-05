Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:03 Cina, mistero su sottomarino nucleare affondato: "55 morti"

21:26 Napoli contro Cicciobello Bomber, attacco al bambolotto di Osimhen

21:22 Premio Strega Poesia, Vivian Lamarque vince prima edizione

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 5 ottobre

20:48 Europa League, Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta 1-2: gol di Scalvini e Ruggeri

20:43 Sorella poliziotto ucciso: "Da 34 anni alla ricerca della verità"

20:38 Covid, frode mascherine: procura chiede rinvio a giudizio per Irene Pivetti

20:29 Tommaso Paradiso: "'Sensazione Stupenda' un disco che riacchiappa la vita"

20:02 Pecci: "Mondiale in 3 continenti? Così perde sacralità e io ho pure paura dell'aereo..."

19:56 Napoli, 20enne in ospedale con ferita d'arma da fuoco al petto

19:50 Terremoto Campi Flegrei, via libera a decreto: le misure

18:54 Putin: "Missile nucleare testato con successo". Perché il Burevestnik fa paura

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NEW DISTILLERY RECORD ACHIEVED FOR THE GLEN GRANT AFTER THE VISIONARY 68-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £212,500 ($256,636 USD) AT THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE, THE SECOND RECORD-BREAKING AUCTION IN TWO WEEKS

05 ottobre 2023 | 21.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This rare 68-Year-Old follows last week's landmark auction sale of Devotion 70-Year-Old for £81,250 ($101,300 USD), with both lots set to benefit charitable organisations in Scotland

ROTHES, Scotland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky today announces The Visionary 68-Year-Old has sold for £212,500 ($256,636 USD) - doubling the original high estimate- at The Distillers One of One Auction, with proceeds set to benefit the Distillers' Charity.

This news comes on the heels of last week's landmark auction in partnership with Sotheby's, in which the Devotion 70-Year-Old was sold for £81,250 ($101,300 USD). As the gavel fell at the Distillers One of One, the one-of-a-kind Visionary – the oldest whisky present at the auction – now holds a world record price for a whisky from The Glen Grant in its 180-year history and secured the distillery a top three spot of the 39 lots in this year's auction.

Aged for 68 years and drawn from a single oloroso sherry cask, The Visionary rare offering showcases the exceptional quality of the Glen Grant whiskies at high age.  While a relative newcomer to the auction scene, The Glen Grant's recent successes highlight the meticulous maturation approach and collectability of the distillery that has called Speyside home since 1840.

ABOUT THE VISIONARY

Taking inspiration from the James 'The Major' Grant's travels and passion for conservation and nature, the innovative 1.6L hand -blown battuto-cut magnum decanter and precious stone Malachite stopper, is housed within a period-inspired presentation case. The decanter design takes cues from rich Victoriana and the very vessels in which 'The Major' brought back exotic plant and flower discoveries to the distillery glasshouses in his beloved Garden of Splendours now at the distillery grounds. 

Matured in a single sherry cask number 835 and filled in 1955, this rare whisky captures hues of Autumn gold, reflective of leaves within the Gardens of Splendours.  At 68 Years Old, the aroma begins with soft ripe orchard fruits and merges seamlessly into buttery, toffee notes, with a delicate touch of smoke.  To taste, there is a good balance of fruity vanilla with sweet Sherry and the finish is rich and robust, making for a long and lasting mouthfeel defined by sweet dried fruits, a touch of spice and soft smokiness. 

Proceeds from the sale will go to The Distillers' Charity, which is transforming the life chances of young people in Scotland, by helping them to develop knowledge, confidence, resilience and skills to set them up for life and work.

@theglengrant 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239954/Glen_Grant_The_Visionary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-distillery-record-achieved-for-the-glen-grant-after-the-visionary-68-year-old-sells-for-212-500-256-636-usd-at-the-distillers-one-of-one-the-second-record-breaking-auction-in-two-weeks-301948878.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN30929 en US Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza last week's landmark auction second RECORD BREAKING auction asta auction
Vedi anche
News to go
Settembre 2023 da record, il mese più caldo di sempre
News to go
Dl Asset, via libera definitivo Camera
News to go
Campi Flegrei, domani prove evacuazione in due ospedali
News to go
Salario minimo 2023, il parere del Cnel
News to go
Nobel Letteratura 2023, Jon Fosse: "Sopraffatto dall'emozione"
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus smartphone con legge 104, come funziona e requisiti
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 1.208 denunce casi mortali nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "A livello Ue fatti passi avanti molto importanti"
News to go
Bus Mestre, identificate tutte le 21 vittime
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Segni cambiamento climatico sono evidenti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza