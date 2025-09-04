New Documentary Unlocking Pigeon Mission Uncovers a Forgotten WWII Rescue and the Collective Pursuit of Peace for Humanity

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

A new documentary, Unlocking Pigeon Mission, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, was released on September 3rd. The film sheds light on a little-known chapter of the history: a daring rescue of Allied Prisoners of War (POWs) on China's Hainan Island in 1945.

"Pigeon Mission" was carried out on August 27, 1945, twelve days after Japan's unconditional surrender. A nine-member Sino-American team parachuted into Basuo in western Hainan's Dongfang City, to liberate over 200 Allied POWs who had survived nearly three years of brutal captivity and forced labor. Of the more than 500 POWs initially sent to the camp, including members of Australia's "Gull Force," less than half survived the ordeal.

The documentary follows Australian researcher Brendan John Worrell as he revisits Hainan to piece together this fragmented history. His journey uncovers a story far deeper than a military operation, revealing the profound courage and compassion of the local Chinese people.

Through interviews with witnesses, including 100-year-old former laborer Zhang Renchang, the film reveals how local Chinese workers and guerrilla fighters risked their lives to secretly provide food and aid to the Allied POWs. This quiet, steadfast assistance was a critical lifeline for the prisoners.

Ultimately, Unlocking Pigeon Mission transcends its historical subject to deliver a universal warning. It powerfully illustrates that war is a devastating nightmare inflicting profound suffering on all humanity, serving as a poignant reminder that peace, like air and sunshine, is precious and must be meticulously safeguarded. The film underscores a timeless message: the spirit of international solidarity and the collective pursuit of peace are the most powerful forces against evil, capable of transforming a "Hell Island" of captivity into a "Paradise Island" of freedom and shared humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764731/image.jpg

