Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 01:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Sciopero mezzi oggi 18 settembre: bus, tram e treni fermi

23:35 Ucraina, controffensiva centra obiettivo: liberata Klishchiivka

23:18 Salto con l'asta, Duplantis record a 6,23

22:45 Roma-Empoli 7-0, è Dybala-Lukaku show

22:31 Manovra, Meloni: "Obiettivo confermare taglio cuneo fiscale per tutto 2024"

21:09 Scoperto un dipinto di Raffaello? Sgarbi: "Impossibile"

20:27 Emanuele Filiberto: "Il tradimento? Io e Clotilde ci perdoniamo"

20:17 Kuss vince la Vuelta, Groves batte Ganna in ultima tappa

20:07 Fiorentina-Atalanta 3-2, tris viola e sorpasso

20:02 Edwige Fenech rivela a Verissimo: "A 20 anni fui vittima di molestie"

19:28 Lega, Borghezio contro Salvini: "Ha profanato Pontida"

19:26 Migranti, Giorgia Meloni: "Da Governo rivoluzione copernicana in Ue"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New drug class prevents key ageing mechanism in organ transplants

18 settembre 2023 | 00.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel study has shown that Senolytics, a new class of drugs, have the potential to prevent the transfer of senescence, a key mechanism of ageing, in recipients of older donor organs. 

The pioneering research, presented today at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2023, opens promising avenues for expanding the organ donor pool and enhancing patient outcomes.

By transplanting older donor organs into younger recipients, researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic investigated the role of transplantation in inducing senescence, a biological mechanism linked to ageing and age-related diseases. The researchers conducted age-disparate heart transplants from both young (3 months) and old (18–21 months) mice into younger recipients. Recipients of old hearts showed augmented frequencies of senescent cells in draining lymph nodes, livers, and muscles, in addition to augmented systemic mt-DNA levels, compared to recipients that received young grafts. Strikingly, transplanting old organs led to advanced physical and cognitive impairments in recipients. 

The research also uncovered a potential solution to this process by utilising Senolytics – a new class of drugs designed to target and eliminate senescent cells. When old donors were treated with Senolytics (Dasatinib and Quercetin) prior to organ procurement, the transfer of senescence was significantly reduced through a diminished accumulation of senescent cells and mt-DNA. Recipients who received old organs treated with Senolytics showed improved physical fitness that was comparable to observations in recipients of young organs.

Maximillian J. Roesel, presenting the study as part of the group at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, commented, "Donor age plays a crucial role in transplant success, with recipients of older organs facing worse outcomes. Nevertheless, the use of older donor organs is essential to tackle the global organ shortage, and this research illuminates fundamental challenges and potential solutions for utilising older organs."

"Moving forward, we will further investigate the potential role of Senolytics in preventing the transfer of senescence in humans. This research is extremely exciting as it may help us improve outcomes and also make more organs available for transplantation," concluded Stefan G. Tullius, the lead author of the study.

Note to editors:

A reference to the ESOT Congress 2023 must be included in all coverage.  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-drug-class-prevents-key-ageing-mechanism-in-organ-transplants-301924510.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05622 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza prevents key ageing mechanism New drug class key ceto
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
News to go
L'Unesco 'salva' Venezia, non entra in black list siti a rischio
News to go
Covid Italia, sale incidenza in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
America's Cup, da oggi a domenica le regale preliminari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza