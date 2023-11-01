Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Novembre 2023
NEW FV GEOMETRY BY KENNAMETAL FEATURES INNOVATIVE CHIP BREAKER DESIGN

01 novembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new FV Geometry, featuring an innovative chip breaker design that allows for a more stable, sharper cutting edge for improved surface roughness and chip formation.

"The flexibility of our new FV geometry brings operators enhanced performance with consistent chip control in low or medium depths of cut and fewer process interruptions for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management.

FV Geometry is designed with channels that deliver coolant closer to the cutting edge—for the machinist seeking peak versatility and running uninterrupted and lightly interrupted cuts.

FV Geometry eliminates the need to change tools for finishings operations, making it ideal for a broad range of transportation and general engineering applications.

About KennametalWith over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262242/Kennametal_FV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-fv-geometry-by-kennametal-features-innovative-chip-breaker-design-301972998.html

EN53841 en US Meccanica Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza breaker design chip formation microchip chip
