Mercoledì 01 Novembre 2023
New 'One World, One Health' Report Shows Critical Need for Closer Collaboration Between Key Stakeholders Across Human, Animal, and Environmental Health

01 novembre 2023 | 05.02
JPA Health Unveils Connectability Score to Measure Relationships Between Key Audiences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from JPA Health entitled, "One World, One Health: Exploring the Connectability between Human, Animal and Environmental Health," reveals a concerning lack of communication and collaboration among influential global stakeholders in human, animal, and environmental health.

The One Health concept, endorsed by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recognizes the need for greater collaboration between human, animal, and environmental health stakeholders.1,2 The principles of One Health are also reflected in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger (Goal 2), Good Health and Wellbeing (Goal 3), Clean Water and Sanitation (Goal 6), Life Below Water (Goal 14), and Life on Land (Goal 15).3

"We hope this analysis serves as a catalyst for change, igniting conversations and inspiring collaborative action towards a future where One Health is embraced as the foundation for addressing the complex health challenges of our time," said Professor Michael Lairmore DVM, PhD, Distinguished Professor (Emeritus) and Former Dean, UC Davis, who contributed to the report.

To generate the report, JPA Health's insights tool, GRETEL®, was used to assess the connections and influence between organizations and individuals (using social network analysis as a proxy). The key findings are:

To generate these findings, JPA Health utilized the 'Connectability Score' and an analysis of stakeholders to assess how effectively different stakeholders build social connections and disseminate messages. A Connectability Score of 1.0 or higher signifies messages with a greater propensity for widespread dissemination. However, achieving a score closer to 2.0 or higher is preferable for optimizing message reach and overall awareness.

"We developed this report to underscore the pressing need for all stakeholders, including CEOs and C-suite executives, to prioritize the One Health approach and work more intentionally to protect both human and animal health, as well as the long-term sustainability of our planet," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "We're urging business leaders to set the precedent, championing cross-sector communication and a shared commitment to a healthier world. This isn't just a moral obligation; it's a strategic necessity for sustainable, long-term business success."

Gaps in the One Health conversation identified by JPA Health's analysis could be addressed in a number of ways, including but not limited to: integrated and enhanced federal, state and local policies; targeted communications campaigns; stronger cross-sector partnerships; and more authentic diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

The full report is available here.

Approach

JPA Health used its proprietary AI-powered insights tool, GRETEL®, to analyze social network data from August 2022 to July 2023. This analysis revealed important insights about the One Health approach, including how well the human, animal, and environmental health sectors are communicating. While One Health initiatives have a global impact, the report shows that key players in health, medical, and science fields are not having ongoing and in-depth conversations about One Health. It also highlights limited communication among these stakeholders, underscoring the urgent need for better collaboration to tackle complex global health challenges.

About JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices in the U.S. and UK, the agency provides marketing, public relations, and advocacy services. JPA Health recently was awarded PR Daily's Agency of the Year, 2023. The firm is a leader in the health sector for its award-winning work designing health campaigns that drive change and deliver measurable results. The JPA Health team is passionate about helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.jpa.com.

About GRETEL®                                                                                                                         

The proprietary GRETEL precision communications engine is designed to help users navigate the complex landscape of health communications by providing data-driven insights, identifying trends and understanding audience preferences. By analyzing large datasets, it can identify themes, trends and preferences within specific health topics, enabling the development of targeted and effective messaging strategies to engage with audiences.

About One Health

One Health recognizes the interconnectedness of human health, animal health, and environmental health.  Disease prevention and zoonotic disease monitoring can reduce the risk of serious disease outbreaks.  The health of the environment impacts humans, animals and plants. Deforestation, pollution and climate change have consequences for all areas in One Health and by considering these issues holistically, we can address complex global health issues and lead to better outcomes for us all.1,2

