New Research Finds SAP Customers Need a Better Way to Handle Custom Code

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, a company offering SAP customers a better way to migrate and optimize custom code, announces the completion of a joint research project with ASUG (Americas' SAP Users' Group). The results from the research will be shared with the public starting April 30, 2024, and will reveal the attitudes, perspectives, and insights of SAP customers who are planning their moves to SAP S/4HANA.

This study builds on the 2023 ASUG SAP S/4HANA research, which identified excessive customizations in legacy systems as a primary risk factor during migration. The latest research additionally includes lessons learned from SAP customers who have already completed their upgrades to S/4HANA. Combining data from those who are planning their journeys and those who have completed the journeys will give readers a complete perspective.

"The research provides insights into why companies are hesitant to transition to S/4HANA. The manual approach to remediating custom code is no longer effective," said Derek Oats, CEO of smartShift. "We know there's a better way to handle it, and that is through automation. We also know that it has never been more important to have the right approach to tackling the challenge of custom code because of the significant impact this has on the clean and efficient core for SAP architecture now and into the future."

The study found that most ASUG members face significant challenges when it comes to custom code, with people trying to standardize their business processes while at the same time, limit their future customizations.

"Our research reveals the persistent and evolving challenges of managing custom code in S/4HANA migrations. These insights are invaluable as they equip SAP users with the understanding needed to navigate their transformation journeys more effectively," said Marissa Gilbert, Research Director at ASUG. "We'll go through the research in detail in the coming months to help SAP customers understand what it means and learn from those who have already made the move."

ASUG and smartShift will be discussing the research findings in a series of webinars over the next several weeks:

Also, there will be a live presentation in the ASUG HUB at Sapphire in Orlando, as well as presentations at local ASUG Chapter Meetings starting in May.

About ASUG:ASUG is the world's largest SAP user group. Originally founded by a group of visionary SAP customers in 1991, its mission is to help people and organizations get the most value from their investment in SAP technology. ASUG currently serves thousands of businesses via companywide memberships, connecting more than 130,000 professionals with networking and educational resources to help them master new challenges. Through in-person and virtual events, on-demand digital resources, and ongoing advocacy for its membership, ASUG helps SAP customers make more possible.

About smartShift:smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers.

