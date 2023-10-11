Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 21:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:50 Israele, Erdogan tratta con Hamas per rilascio ostaggi

21:29 Francesco Valdiserri investito e ucciso, giudice: "Da imputata condotta irresponsabile"

20:05 Israele, Carfagna: "Terroristi Hamas bestie disumane, non è resistenza"

19:50 Israele, Donzelli: "Boldrini fece foto con finanziatore di Hamas"

19:44 Israele-Hamas, ipotesi e dubbi su ruolo Iran: quali prove? Cosa dicono 007 e analisti

18:56 Mimmo Lucano, condanna ridotta in Appello a un anno e sei mesi

18:21 Israele, Farnesina: "In volo altro aereo con italiani rimpatriati"

18:17 Israele, propaganda palestinese nei campus Usa: elogi ad Hamas e silenzio sui massacri

17:56 Caso Apostolico, Viminale: "Video non estrapolato da atti ordine pubblico"

17:28 Mps, Cassazione: assoluzioni definitive, anche Mussari e Vigni

17:22 Israele-Hamas, attacco Gaza si può evitare? Cosa dicono esperti

17:15 Orsini, lo sfogo: "La mia carriera distrutta, in Italia non ho futuro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NEW STRATEGY NEW TECHNOLOGY : FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH

11 ottobre 2023 | 21.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11th, FOTON held its global BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH event in Changsha, China. 63 Distributors, customers and media representing 22 countries worldwide came together to witness the event. They also had the opportunity to experience FOTON Super Truck Plant, which has the world-class intelligent manufacturing processes.

On August 28th, 2023, FOTON embarked on the fourth brand rejuvenation journey in China. This event marked a significant expansion of its new brand strategy to the global stage, concentrating on achieving the "Dual Carbon" strategy with a target to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and attain carbon neutrality at its core factories by 2035. In 2024, FOTON will release the first ESG report and aims to achieve full value chain carbon neutrality by 2050.

FOTON is accelerating to establish multiple technological routes for new energy vehicles, aiming to build a new energy industry ecosystem that encompasses vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar energy, energy storage, and intelligent grid integration. In the future, FOTON will continue to introduce new brands such as electric drive systems, hybrid, hydrogen power, carbon assets, and more.

The all-new AUMARK light duty truck has evolved significantly in terms of platform, reliability, efficiency, and safety, after four generations of product iterations. The all-new AUMARK is based on FOTON's "Future Truck" Platform of FOTON's latest multi-energy sharing platform, which features modularity, integration and low-carbon. It enables the simultaneous launch of products in four major categories: fuel, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. In addition, it is produced by FOTON Super Truck Plant, adopting the polyurea spraying process, which improves rust and corrosion prevention by 50%; it meets the highest safety collision standard of ECE-R29.

WONDER is FOTON's all-new generation mini truck that caters to lifestyle travel, personalized modifications, and commercial needs, offering users a fresh "SMART" experience, which is Smart cabin design for responsive movement and smooth shifting; Money-saving for TCO; Aesthetic for fashion design; Reliable for on-time delivery; and "comforT" for driver comfort. The WONDER is available in both fuel and electric versions, with the electric version capable of a 48-minute charging time and a range of 280 kilometers.

It's worth mentioning that both new products' electric versions use batteries from CATL, a global leader in the new energy battery industry. In fact, FOTON and CATL jointly established joint venture in 2022, focusing on conducting business operations related to new energy battery leasing services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244813/FOTON_ALL_NEW_AUMARK_AND_WONDER.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-strategy-new-technology--foton-brand-rejuvenation--all-new-products-launch-301954132.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35943 en US Energia Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Altro LAUNCH event FOTON brand REJUVENATION global brand REJUVENATION event
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Vueling
News to go
Scuola, Camera approva proposta legge contro violenza in istituti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza