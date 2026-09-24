New Veeva Study Builder Agent to Configure Clinical Studies in as Little as One Day

Standards-first agent delivers faster and more consistent EDC and DQS builds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Study Builder Agent, a new AI solution that configures Veeva EDC and Veeva DQS (Data Quality System) directly from a study protocol. By reusing an organization's existing standards and leveraging the CDISC Unified Study Definitions Model (USDM), the agent ensures faster, more deterministic study builds.

Study Builder Agent configures EDC forms, visits, and edit check rules, as well as CQL-based listings in DQS. It also automates testing, including the generation of test data. Because the agent builds from the organization's existing standards and follows a coordinated process, the results minimize deviation from standards and are audit-ready by design.

"Veeva Study Builder Agent will make it much faster to build high-quality studies," said Drew Garty, chief technology officer, Veeva Clinical Data. "We're committed to innovations that simplify, standardize, and connect clinical trials, and Study Builder Agent is a significant step toward achieving that vision."

Planned for early adopter availability in December 2026, Veeva Study Builder Agent is part of EDC and requires no additional license. It is delivered as a Claude Cowork plugin and installed from a Veeva-managed GitHub repository. Learn more about Veeva Clinical Data solutions, including EDC, DQS, and eCOA, at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston October 20-21. The event is open exclusively to life sciences industry professionals.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

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