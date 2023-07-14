Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:59 Incidente sull'A20 Messina-Palermo: due morti e quattro feriti

07:53 Ucraina, Pentagono conferma: "Bombe a grappolo consegnate a Kiev"

00:17 Caldo africano senza fine da Roma a Bologna, prossima settimana da record

00:16 Jannik Sinner contro Novak Djokovic a Wimbledon, oggi la semifinale

00:11 Ucraina 'Sparta' d'Europa, da G7 garanzie di sicurezza su modello Israele

00:10 Ucraina, raid di Kiev a sud: "Colpita base Russia, strage di soldati"

00:07 Ucraina, è (anche) guerra di nervi Usa-Russia. Biden: "Putin ha perso" ma lo 'Zar': "Escalation"

00:05 Wimbledon 2023, oggi Sinner-Djokovic semifinale: programma, dove vederla in tv

22:24 Spagna, da Giorgia Meloni sostegno a Vox: "Con vostra vittoria impulso all'Europa"

22:06 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 13 luglio 2023

21:49 Juve, addio Superlega: l'annuncio del club

21:41 Taormina Arte, anteprima 'Di là dal fiume e tra gli alberi'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New VIMworld Companions Will Add Millions in Token Value to Digital Assets

14 luglio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Upgrade Also Includes Dedicated Section for Fan Fiction Stories and Lore

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based digital asset platform, has launched an upgrade that increases the available companions that can increase the value of users' VIM digital assets. To date, thousands of EGGs have been hatched with Companions that are then deployed to help VIMs in a variety of ways. So far VIMworld has rewarded close to 100 million in VEED tokens and millions in POWA tokens.

Companion Awakening 

Three new categories debuted that will add value to VIM digital assets, including Energy Recharge, Energy Burst and Gift of the Gods. But there's a twist. A new "Awakening" mechanic was put in place, meaning the Companions with this new benefit will not be available for use until three of each Companion in the series have been hatched.

Track Progress in VIMstudy

To keep users working towards finding Companions needed to Awaken a new series, VIMworld updated the interface of the VIMstudy and added a filtering toggle. Now users can filter by Companion Utility so it will be easy to see all revealed Companions sorted by their Series. At the time of release, only the Energy Burst Series has been awakened. This series allows the owner to extend the amount of VIMenergy given to a VIM past the daily limit, up to the designated amount in the Companion.

VIMworld Stories

The new Stories section is a catalog of VIMworld's epic stories and sagas over the years. Stories are separated into two categories: MainStory and VIMStory. MainStory consists of the main VIMworld storyline. These are generally multi-part epics that coincide with major developments, and include VIMs, deities and other visiting characters. VIMStory includes the origin and introduction stories when new VIMs are released. A Fan Fiction section was added, with details for submission requirements available in an upcoming release.

VIMworld 101

To get started, users can purchase a digital VIM in the Marketplace or play one of the Arcade machines during monthly events to get one. Those looking to test their luck can start with Boxes in the Store that contain unique and rare EGGs. These EGGs can be hatched with an Incubator paired with a VIM to start the hatching process.

VIMworld continues to build more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or find us on social media. VIMworld's upcoming releases will continue to expand its multi-chain compatibility.

Access VIMworld now

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153409/VIMworld_3_8_banner.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153408/Energy_burst_series.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-vimworld-companions-will-add-millions-in-token-value-to-digital-assets-301876456.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56739 en US Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Digital assets Token value Lore upgrade Also Includes Dedicated Section
Vedi anche
Joe Biden e la battuta su Prigozhin: "Attento a cosa mangi..." - Video
News to go
Mondiali 2022, arrivano i soldi per i club
News to go
Tassi, Visco: imminente pausa nell'aumento
News to go
Covid, 123 medici contro Bassetti
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
News to go
Napoli, Mauro Meluso nuovo direttore sportivo
News to go
Bonus barriere esteso anche agli appartamenti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza