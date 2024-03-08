Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 08:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express (Deutschland) and Nippon Express (Middle East) Participate in "Arab Health 2024" in Dubai

08 marzo 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany") and Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the four-day "Arab Health 2024" healthcare trade show held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Monday, January 29, to Thursday, February 1, exhibiting at a joint booth alongside Saxony Trade & Invest Corp. (Wirtschaftsforderung Sachsen GmbH).

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202403047471-O1-3JAllHYj

Exhibit booth: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202403047471/_prw_PI2fl_W39pwsxa.png

NX representatives at booth: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202403047471/_prw_PI3fl_MhT5v18F.png

Arab Health 2024 is one of the world's largest international healthcare trade shows. In line with this year's theme of "Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare," specialists in medical equipment/devices, rehabilitation products, IT systems and various other healthcare-related fields gathered from around the globe to take part.

NX Germany was able to exhibit at the joint booth with Saxony Trade & Invest by virtue of having opened a sales office in Dresden, Germany, in December 2022. The city is known not only for a major semiconductor industry hub but also for the medical /healthcare industry. Together with members from Nippon Express Europe GmbH and NX Middle East, the company's representatives took advantage of this valuable opportunity to actively discuss new ideas and business solutions with their global customers.

The NX Group will continue meeting customers' challenges and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Since its establishment in Japan in 1937, the NX Group has been developing alongside society by connecting people, companies, and communities through the transport of goods. As a global logistics company, it provides high-quality logistics services in 50 countries/regions* utilizing aircraft, ships, railways, and trucks as well as warehouse facilities and IT systems.

*As of December 31, 2023

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-deutschland-and-nippon-express-middle-east-participate-in-arab-health-2024-in-dubai-302083689.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56197 en US Salute_E_Benessere Trasporti_E_Logistica Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza healthcare trade show held in Dubai NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. Dubai hereinafter NX Middle East
Vedi anche
News to go
Dalla scuola alla sanità, sciopero 8 marzo: chi si ferma, anche treni a rischio
News to go
Digital Markets Act in vigore da oggi: cosa cambia per Apple, Meta e Google
News to go
Putin: "Riunificazione di russi e ucraini è inevitabile"
News to go
Olio di oliva troppo caro, un italiano su tre non lo compra più
Primarie Usa 2024, Biden e Trump vincono il Supertuesday
News to go
Bonus patente 2024, fondi esauriti in poche ore
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza