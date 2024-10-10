Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in SH HoldCo GmbH Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary

10 ottobre 2024 | 08.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "NXHD") has reached an agreement with the shareholders of SH HoldCo GmbH ("Simon Hegele") to acquire all shares in Simon Hegele, a group of companies based in Germany specializing in contract logistics in the healthcare industry, and entered into a sale and purchase agreement on September 30, 2024 (Japan time), as detailed below.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410017425-O3-bv8QAJ2h 

Acquisition of Shares of SH HoldCo GmbH to become a Fully-Owned Subsidiary: https://pdf.irpocket.com/C9147/EAzE/VVeN/q42N.pdf 

Overview of Simon Hegele Group: https://pdf.irpocket.com/C9147/EAzE/VVeN/bK8X.pdf 

Photo 1: First from left of photo: Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD; second from left: Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEO; fourth from left: Shinichi Kakiyama / Managing Executive Officer, Regional General Manager / NX Europehttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410017425/_prw_PI1fl_R51r6sbc.jpg 

Photo 2: Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD; and Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEOhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410017425/_prw_PI2fl_l8l84x00.jpg 

Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEO

"It was clear to us that we wanted to find a strategic partner that was a good fit for us, with a complementary service portfolio and a strong international presence, who appreciates our independence and agility and at the same time is passionate about working with us to further develop tailor-made solutions for our internationally active customers on a global level -- we are certain that we have now found the ideal partner in NX Group!"

Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD

"I am looking forward to moving forward on the same path towards the future with the Simon Hegele Group. Specifically, I believe that we can provide even greater value to our customers by combining NX Group's global network capabilities with Simon Hegele's advanced logistics expertise, especially in the healthcare sector."

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410017425-O1-H9CoyqIl.pdf 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-completes-acquisition-of-shares-in-sh-holdco-gmbh-making-it-fully-owned-subsidiary-302272296.html

