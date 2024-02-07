NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Expands Its e-NX Quote Digital Forwarding Service to Cover More Countries and Regions, Adding CO2 Emission Calculation Function

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter, "NXHD"), will be expanding to 35 the number of countries and regions covered by its e-NX Quote digital forwarding service, which allows users to get quotes online, starting with a January 31 launch in Japan. The service also now includes a CO2 emission calculation function.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202402016094-O1-rYB15Fx8

e-NX Quote: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202402016094/_prw_PI2fl_2cUzxdQc.png

The e-NX Quote digital forwarding service provides instantaneous freight quotes for Full Container Load (FCL) and Less Than Container Load (LCL) cargo by simply entering the quantity, origin and destination, commodity information, etc., online. The service was introduced in July 2023 for 20 countries/regions and has since expanded to 35 countries/regions with the addition of numerous lanes, including some departing from Japan.

In addition, e-NX Quote is now linked to the NX-Green Calculator, a tool for calculating CO2 emissions from international transport, to approximate transport CO2 emissions along with online estimates. NXHD plans to further enhance the service's functionality by increasing the number of lanes covered and extending its scope to encompass international air freight estimates.

The NX Group will be accelerating its digital transformation of international transport operations by making full use of IT and digital technologies, and working to develop optimal logistics solutions to support its customers' global business development and provide new value to customers around the world.

List of countries/regions: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402016094-O1-Hp6nOAd6.pdf

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-expands-its-e-nx-quote-digital-forwarding-service-to-cover-more-countries-and-regions-adding-co2-emission-calculation-function-302055468.html