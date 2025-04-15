NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS INAUGURAL LIST OF BARS RANKED 51st TO 100th FOR 2025

circle x black
LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the inaugural 51-100 list. This extended list is the result of the votes cast by the voting Academy, which is comprised of more than 300 independent cocktail experts, renowned bartenders, educators and drinks writers from across the region.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

The 51-100 list celebrates the rich and diverse cocktail cultures across the region in the lead-up to the unveiling of the 1-50 list on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says "In sharing the 51-100 list, we recognize the hard work and dedication of even more of the hospitality and drinks community and shine a spotlight on the development of exceptional drinks culture across the region."

Topping the 51-100 list is Library Bar in Toronto at No.51. Other Canadian bars include Missy's at No.52 from Calgary and Bar Bisou Bisou at No.75 from Montreal.

Bars from across the US include destinations like Austin'sNickel City at No.70, Albuquerque's Happy Accidents at No.88, Honolulu'sBar Leather Apron at No.73, Houston'sBandista at No.59 and Boston'sEqual Measure at No.81. Bars in Seattle on the list include Roquette at No.72, The Doctor's Office at No.76 and Canon at No.79.

Five bars from Mexico are featured: Sabina Sabe(No.54), Brujas (No.65), Zapote Bar (No.74), Ticuchi (No.82) and Casa Prunes (No.94).

The full list can be viewed here.

The 1-50 list of North America's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, will be revealed at a live awards ceremony in Vancouver on April 29 in collaboration with host destination partner, Destination Vancouver. The countdown of the list will be broadcast live to a global audience who are unable to attend in person, through the 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

in Evidenza