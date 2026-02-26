circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

26 febbraio 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has received a notification from Max-Hervé George, a member of its board of directors and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (EU MAR).

SWI has been notified of the following sale transactions effected by Mr. George:

These transactions have been completed to satisfy public demand.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU MAR.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com) is a listed, global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646242/5819247/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-of-transaction-by-person-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-pursuant-to-article-19-of-the-market-abuse-regulation-eu-no-5962014-302697722.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96288 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sanremo, Chiello chiude caso Morgan: "Ho deciso io, non c'era alchimia" - Video
Sanremo, Arisa: "Da sola sto da Dio, non riesco a fare l’amore con chi non amo" - Video
News to go
Bonus donne rinnovato per il 2026, come funziona
Sanremo 2026, buona la prima - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Auto, scatta l'alcolock: cosa c'è da sapere
Palazzina crollata in provincia di Verona, i feriti estratti dalle macerie - Video
Sanremo, flash mob dei giornalisti. Costante (Fnsi): "Da 10 anni senza rinnovo del contratto" - Video
Sanremo, Angelica Bove intona 'Hallelujah' in sala stampa - Video
Architetto Casamonti: "Il rischio è che senza interventi lo stadio Flaminio crolli come il Ponte Morandi"
Sanremo 2026, Paradiso: "La canzone è una lettera, Eurovision? Non mi interessa"
Ciccioriccio: "Stiamo ultimando l'aggiornamento dei dati per asseverare il piano economico-finanziario dello stadio della Lazio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza