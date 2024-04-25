Novel fan puck revolutionises the world of sport

"Eisgenoss" accompanies ice hockey fans on their way to the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland

ZURICH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel ice hockey puck with an integrated chip is revolutionising the world of sport. The Swiss ice hockey puck, known as an "Eisgenoss", which is being issued in a limited edition of gold, silver and conventional hard rubber, marks the beginning of a new era. The "Eisgenoss" symbolises the belief in the power of sport to unite communities while paving the way for new opportunities for fan participation. It combines collector's value and technical innovation. Sales of this special puck are also supporting young Swiss ice hockey talent.

Thanks to an integrated chip, the "Eisgenoss" affords fans access to unique privileges. When the chip is read with a mobile phone, owners can access numerous exclusive benefits depending on the Eisgenoss category: pre-purchase rights to World Championship and international match tickets, VIP entry to an international match, "meet and greets" with ice hockey stars from the Swiss national ice hockey team, exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, signed merchandising articles, exclusive information and multimedia content, voting rights and much more. This takes interaction with fans to a whole new level.

"Eisgenoss" accompanies Swiss ice hockey fans on their way to the local 2026 World Championships

The unique collector's item is being launched jointly by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF), the Swiss gold dealer philoro and Vivents, a company specialising in Web 3.0, with a view to the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The "Eisgenoss" is available as a single unique piece in gold (2.293 kilograms), 200 pieces in silver (1 kilogram) and 2,500 pieces in the original design (hard rubber) in Switzerland. The gold and silver puck was produced by philoro SCHWEIZ and is 100 per cent Swiss Made. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the pucks will go towards promoting young talent in Swiss ice hockey.

"The 'Eisgenoss' is the new exclusive community in Swiss ice hockey that will accompany us on our way to the local World Championship. Access is via a physical and digital key," says Marco Baumann, Director Marketing & Sponsoring at the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF). "The fact that an ice hockey puck is now available in gold and silver is already a novelty. Added to this is the chip, which allows new types of interaction with the fans," Baumann continues. "Sport and precious metals are inextricably linked. The trophies of success and consistency are always enhanced with gold and silver," says Christian Brenner, CEO of gold dealer philoro.

"Reorganising the power of the community in a revolutionary way"

Because the "Eisgenoss" combines a physical value with a digital value, it is known as "phygital". The creation, design, technical realisation and Web 3.0 placement were carried out by Vivents. "The sports world offers the ideal setting for blockchain loyalty programmes such as the 'Eisgenoss', which enrich the fan experience and reorganise the power of their community in a revolutionary way. With the launch of the 'Eisgenoss' and its phygital properties, we are opening up a new dimension of fan engagement and fan experience," says Sarah Schlagenhauf, CEO and founder of Vivents.

The rubber "Eisgenoss" costs 300 francs, the silver edition 3,300 francs and the unique gold version is selling for 300,000 francs. "With the gold 'Eisgenoss', we have created the most valuable puck in the world," says Christian Brenner from philoro. Further information at www.eisgenoss.ch.

For a more detailed press release and pictures, see: https://bit.ly/3xVsvZd

Image caption: The Swiss ice hockey puck called "Eisgenoss", which is issued in a limited edition of gold, silver and conventional hard rubber, gives fans access to unique privileges thanks to an integrated chip.

About SIHF

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF) is the umbrella organisation for Swiss ice hockey. The "Sport" division is responsible for all national teams as well as all junior players (talent & youth sport), while the "Leagues & Cup" division organises the operation of all leagues and cup formats - from the Swiss League to the 4th League as well as all junior leagues. The SIHF also comprises the two departments "Officiating" and "Education", which are responsible for refereeing and education and training for the entire sport of ice hockey in Switzerland.

About philoro SCHWEIZ AG

philoro SCHWEIZ AG was founded in 2017. The pan-European precious metals trader is part of philoro HOLDING GmbH, which was founded in Vienna in 2011, and is one of the leading private providers of high-quality precious metals investments in Europe. The family-owned company has more than one million customers, close to 250 employees and 16 locations in German-speaking countries as well as a branch in New York. The branches in Switzerland are located in Wittenbach near St. Gallen and in Zurich near the Bahnhofstrasse. There is also a Liechtenstein branch in Eschen. philoro's services cover the entire spectrum of investment in precious metals. This includes buying, selling and storing precious metals, offering precious metal subscriptions and personalised advice for private and institutional investors. In addition to the highest service and security standards in the online shop and in branch operations, philoro stands for the highest quality standards in trading and sales, but also in the product quality of its gold holdings - from certified, sustainable gold production in accordance with the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) to the processing of bars and coins. Philoro's quality management and service quality have received numerous awards, including from TÜV NORD and Focus Money.

About Vivents

Vivents, an international leader in Web3 and creative innovation based in Zurich, specialises in the integration of blockchain technology, the creation of immersive product and brand experiences and the operation of the art, luxury and digital goods marketplace "Vivents". As a pioneer in combining digital and physical technologies, Vivents has developed ground-breaking innovations for well-known players in the luxury, sports and retail sectors. Its expertise in the development of Web3 loyalty programmes and phygital products establishes Vivents as an industry leader in the seamless fusion of online and offline worlds, revolutionising the customer experience of tomorrow. www.vivents.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396304/Eisgenoss_Silver_Puck.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394778/philoro_Logo.jpg