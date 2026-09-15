NOVVA Group secures landmark 3.17 GW renewable energy portfolio from ABO Energy to power global AI infrastructure

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVVA Group ("Novva"), an integrated industrial and financial AI Infrastructure Platform dedicated to IDCs, Powered Land, Powered Shells, and renewable energy infrastructure, today announced the execution of a binding framework agreement in Paris to acquire a landmark 3.17 GW renewable energy portfolio in Argentina from German developer ABO Energy.

The agreement, signed by Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva, and Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy, builds on the successful acquisition of three solar projects in Colombia from ABO Energy earlier this year. Together with active developments across emerging markets, this transaction significantly reinforces Novva's global energy foundation and accelerates its expansion into Latin America.

Operating as an energy investment bank for the AI era, Novva integrates development, financing, and end-to-end delivery to provide bankable, aggregated clean power for next-generation data centres, Powered Land, and Powered Shells across the globe.

"Securing this 3.17 GW portfolio marks a decisive leap in our Latin America pipeline," said Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva. "This upcoming acquisition propels Novva into the top-tier of regional renewable energy platforms and establishes us as one of the fastest-scaling infrastructure players powering the AI era. As computing demand reshapes global energy requirements, assembling high-quality wind and solar assets at scale delivers the certainty and bankability the AI economy demands."

"The upcoming transaction is in line with our strategy of focusing on core markets. We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration with Novva," commented Dr Karsten Schlageter.

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About Novva

Novva (NOVVA Group Pte. Ltd.) is an investment and development platform for IDCs, IDC power infrastructure, and renewable energy — delivering end-to-end turnkey execution across development, financing, construction and operations. Registered in Singapore, Novva operates across Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.www.novvaglobal.com

About ABO Energy

ABO Energy is a globally recognised developer and constructor of renewable energy projects headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company specialises in wind, solar, and storage technologies, managing the full process from site assessment and licensing to engineering, financing, and long-term operational management.www.aboenergy.com

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