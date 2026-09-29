Nuvoton Introduces KA85010UA, Gen 6 26-Cell EIS-enabled Battery Monitoring IC

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter "NTCJ") announced on September 29 that it will begin providing samples of the KA85010UA, a 26-cell battery monitoring IC equipped with EIS functionality, in January 2027.

The company's proprietary inductor method reduces the PCB temperature rise during EIS measurements by approximately 93% compared with conventional methods, enabling battery degradation diagnosis, lifetime prediction, and early detection of signs of cell abnormalities. NTCJ also supports integration into applications by providing EIS analysis algorithms.

Key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI1fl_nk51DWnH.png

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI2fl_QiCl1nS4.png

In addition to battery monitoring functions, this product integrates EIS-based impedance measurement into a single chip. EIS is a technique that superimposes an AC current on a battery and calculates impedance from the resulting voltage and current responses. This makes it possible to perform EIS measurements within the system, without the dedicated measurement equipment previously required, enabling continuous monitoring and diagnosis of internal battery conditions.

By quantitatively assessing internal battery conditions that are difficult to determine from conventional voltage, current, and temperature measurements alone, EIS can estimate SOH and internal temperature, predict battery lifetime, and provide early detection of signs of cell abnormalities, contributing to improved battery safety in vehicles and energy storage systems.

Figure1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI3fl_ykSZBCV1.png

This product uses the company's proprietary inductor method instead of the conventional resistor method, significantly reducing energy loss. Company evaluations confirmed that both power loss and PCB temperature rise could be reduced by approximately 93% compared with the conventional resistor method (Figures 2 and 3).

These low-power and low-heat characteristics facilitate implementation of EIS functionality in automotive batteries and energy storage systems. They also enable stable acquisition of EIS measurement data during operation, charging, and rest, contributing to advanced battery condition monitoring and diagnostics.

Figure2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI4fl_Dx245Ttn.png

Figure3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI5fl_Eq73rE80.png

Drawing on EIS data-analysis expertise gained through verification with automakers and research institutions, NTCJ provides end-to-end support, from setting up the EIS measurement environment to implementing estimation and abnormality-detection functions and integrating them into applications (Figure 4).

This support allows even customers who are just beginning to use EIS functionality to build battery diagnostic systems more easily and shorten development cycles.

Figure4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202609176157/_prw_PI6fl_m1fCt0nW.png

For more information about the product, please visit: https://nuvoton.co.jp/semi-spt/apl/rd/?id=1100-0446

Official website: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

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