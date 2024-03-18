Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Marzo 2024
NX Belgium Wins Logistics Service Provider Award at 17th Brussels Airport Awards

18 marzo 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., won the Logistics Service Provider Award at the 17th Brussels Airport Aviation Awards held on Tuesday, February 20.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202403137944-O2-SSH6SM55

At award ceremony: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202403137944/_prw_PI1fl_RQ2Ufs10.png

This year's Brussels Airport Aviation Awards were hosted by Brussels Airport Company (BAC), the operator of Brussels Airport, to recognize airlines and partners that achieved excellence in terms of punctuality and performance, network development, and safety and the environment. NX Belgium received the Logistics Service Provider Award in 2023 for its ongoing cooperation and shared vision of future Japanese connectivity, as well as for its active participation in Pharma Aero (*1) and Air Cargo Belgium (*2).

The NX Group will continue meeting customers' challenges and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Notes:(*1) Pharma Aero: A collaborative coalition of pharmaceutical companies, the CEIV Pharma certification community, airport operators and others in the air cargo industry that was launched in 2016 with the aim of devising and developing projects to address the challenges of pharmaceutical air transport across industries; its initiatives are directed by Brussels Airport and Miami Airport.(*2) Air Cargo Belgium: An association representing the Belgian air cargo community.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403137944-O1-83KI9YK0.pdf

NX official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-wins-logistics-service-provider-award-at-17th-brussels-airport-awards-302091061.html

