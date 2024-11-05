Cerca nel sito
 
NX Germany Supports Hochschule Bremerhaven's Tour of Logistics Facilities in Japan

05 novembre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG (hereafter "NX Germany"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., helped organize a visit by students from Hochschule Bremerhaven (Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences) in Germany to Nippon Express Group facilities in Japan. This tour of logistics facilities operated by Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Nippon Express"), was conducted on Wednesday, October 9.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410309058-O3-uf88j2X6 

Photos from tour1:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410309058/_prw_PI1fl_33b1hPtD.jpg 

Photos from tour2:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410309058/_prw_PI2fl_lXV3Pv3U.jpg 

Hochschule Bremerhaven established a Department of Logistics in 1976, and it places great importance on producing excellent students through a variety of international programs.

This visit originated with a request to NX Germany from the Verein der Wirtschaftsingenieure fur Transportwesen (VdWT) (Association of Industrial Engineers for Transportation) to coordinate a visit to Nippon Express logistics facilities in Japan. VdWT was founded in 1983 by professors and students of Hochschule Bremerhaven's Department of Logistics to support networking between the university and the logistics industry.

Twenty-three people participated in the tour, visiting Nippon Express business locations near Narita Airport. After being shown around Narita Logistics Centers Nos. 3 and 4, both equipped with high-quality security and air export functions, as well as the CEIV Pharma-certified Narita Temperature Controlled HUB, the participants described the experience as a very interesting one and expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the facilities.

The NX Group is committed to making social contributions on a global scale to help develop human resources who can play active roles in the logistics industry.

About the NX Group:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410309058-O1-75Ao7ZZ0.pdf 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-germany-supports-hochschule-bremerhavens-tour-of-logistics-facilities-in-japan-302296275.html

