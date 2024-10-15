Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 08:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NX Group Releases Two New Brand Movies: "NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World"

15 ottobre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., released two new brand movies -- "NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" -- on Friday, October 4.

"NX welcomes cargo-partner" introduces the warehouses and offices of cargo-partner GmbH, an Austrian logistics company which became part of the NX Group in January 2024, alongside beautiful images of Austrian scenery. The movie highlights the enhanced ability of the NX Group, which has been expanding globally since its founding in 1937, to provide high-quality, sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions to an even greater number of customers with the addition of cargo-partner to the Group.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410027514-O3-r1CeqgWO 

"NX welcomes cargo-partner": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410027514/_prw_PI4fl_f319mte9.jpg 

"Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" illustrates the nature and strengths of the NX Group as a logistics enterprise. Its track record and techniques in handling such invaluable treasures as the Venus de Milo, the Mona Lisa, and frozen mammoths are depicted together with NX Group employees active around the world. The video embodies the NX Group's corporate message of "We Find the Way" on delivering new value worldwide through logistics.

"Meet NX Group: Connecting the World": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410027514/_prw_PI5fl_0t2rCaYh.png 

These brand movies are available in English, Japanese and Chinese on the NX Group's website and its official YouTube and LinkedIn accounts, and will be aired worldwide through CNN programs and commercials. Interested parties are encouraged to watch both.

The NX Group will continue helping develop societies on a global scale by connecting people, companies, and communities through logistics to realize its customers' aspirations in creating a new future.

To watch the brand movies, please visitPublic media: Web: https://www.nipponexpress-holdings.com/en/?_langENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsuLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/*Available languages: English, Japanese, Chinese

Description of "NX welcomes cargo-partner"Title: "NX welcomes cargo-partner"Release date: Friday, October 4, 2024Types: Full-length (1 minute), short-length (15 seconds)

Description of "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World"Title: Finding the WayRelease date: Friday, October 4, 2024Types: Full-length (1 minute), short-length (15 seconds)

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410027514-O1-6LJ8W6OR.pdf 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-releases-two-new-brand-movies-nx-welcomes-cargo-partner-and-meet-nx-group-connecting-the-world-302275799.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN30860 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza NX Group Releases Two new Brand Movies Meet NX Group Connecting the World October 4
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza