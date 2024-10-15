NX Group Releases Two New Brand Movies: "NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World"

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., released two new brand movies -- "NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" -- on Friday, October 4.

"NX welcomes cargo-partner" introduces the warehouses and offices of cargo-partner GmbH, an Austrian logistics company which became part of the NX Group in January 2024, alongside beautiful images of Austrian scenery. The movie highlights the enhanced ability of the NX Group, which has been expanding globally since its founding in 1937, to provide high-quality, sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions to an even greater number of customers with the addition of cargo-partner to the Group.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410027514-O3-r1CeqgWO

"NX welcomes cargo-partner": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410027514/_prw_PI4fl_f319mte9.jpg

"Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" illustrates the nature and strengths of the NX Group as a logistics enterprise. Its track record and techniques in handling such invaluable treasures as the Venus de Milo, the Mona Lisa, and frozen mammoths are depicted together with NX Group employees active around the world. The video embodies the NX Group's corporate message of "We Find the Way" on delivering new value worldwide through logistics.

"Meet NX Group: Connecting the World": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410027514/_prw_PI5fl_0t2rCaYh.png

These brand movies are available in English, Japanese and Chinese on the NX Group's website and its official YouTube and LinkedIn accounts, and will be aired worldwide through CNN programs and commercials. Interested parties are encouraged to watch both.

The NX Group will continue helping develop societies on a global scale by connecting people, companies, and communities through logistics to realize its customers' aspirations in creating a new future.

To watch the brand movies, please visitPublic media: Web: https://www.nipponexpress-holdings.com/en/?_langENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsuLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/*Available languages: English, Japanese, Chinese

Description of "NX welcomes cargo-partner"Title: "NX welcomes cargo-partner"Release date: Friday, October 4, 2024Types: Full-length (1 minute), short-length (15 seconds)

Description of "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World"Title: Finding the WayRelease date: Friday, October 4, 2024Types: Full-length (1 minute), short-length (15 seconds)

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410027514-O1-6LJ8W6OR.pdf