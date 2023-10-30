Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:53 Ricerca, Pierdomenico (Penny Italia), "Con 12 prodotti speciali siamo al fianco di Airc"

14:37 Torna dalle vacanze e trova la sua casa demolita: "Hanno sbagliato indirizzo"

14:31 Manovra 2024, accordo in maggioranza: testo alle Camere senza emendamenti

14:09 Israele, è stallo nei negoziati su ostaggi: cosa chiede Hamas

14:08 Bustina di zucchero: la parola del giorno

13:51 Weah, infortunio durante Juventus-Verona: come sta, l'esito degli esami

13:41 Manovra 2024, medici sul piede di guerra: "Pronti a sciopero generale entro dicembre"

13:40 Maltempo in Italia, è allerta meteo: ecco dove

13:34 Alessia Marcuzzi torna con 'Boomerissima' su Rai2: ospiti, puntate

13:32 Mattarella: "Sostegno ai giovani ricercatori, devono poter tornare in Italia"

13:21 Nuovo appello del Nobel Giorgio Parisi: "Dal clima alle pandemie le sfide sono globali. Nessuno Stato si salva da solo"

12:37 Rubiales e il bacio alla Hermoso, dalla Fifa arriva la squalifica per tre anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Olight 2023 Breast Cancer Charity Campaign: Illuminating Hope with Breast Cancer Foundations Across the World

30 ottobre 2023 | 14.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading mobile lighting manufacturer, successfully concludes its 2023 Breast Cancer Charity Campaign, raising $77,313.43 for breast cancer support across 13 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Korea, Thailand, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, Spain, Austria, and China, thanks to all buyers of Olight charity products.

From October 24 to 26, OlightUSA offered four flashlight models (imini 2 Pink, Gober, Obulb pro S, and Wyvern Pink) for sale on olightstore.com. Olight websites in other countries also launched sales respectively. All proceeds were dedicated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) in the USA and other global partners, such as Brustkrebs Deutschland e.V. in Germany and Australia National Breast Cancer Foundation. Over the past three years, Olight has raised $518,930, directly impacting over 10,000 patients globally for breast cancer.

A notable addition this year was an offline setting in the USA: Olight established an Awareness Booth in Frisco, Dallas, in partnership with NBCF. This booth provided breast cancer information and fostered community participation against the disease. Olight also gifted volunteers and patients with special flashlights, pink pouches, etc. on site. Additionally, 300 patients will receive Olight flashlights and other gifts in HOPE Kits.

During the event, Olight received the prestigious third Anniversary Partner Award from NBCF, recognizing its unwavering commitment to the cause. Mavis Xiao, Vice President of Olight, said, "It's a honor to stand by NBCF in this mission for three years. As a global corporate citizen, Olight aims not only to illuminate the world with lighting, but also to infuse it with HOPE."

The collaboration between Olight and partners, such as NBCF, facilitated vital conversations about early detection and treatment, emphasizing the significance of awareness and community engagement. Brooke Adams, Sr. Director of Charitable Giving and Strategic Partnerships at NBCF, expressed thanks for Olight's dedication and anticipated further collaborations.

Breast cancer remains a global concern, and Olight will continuously provide support and hope to those affected with global partners.

Olight

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". It's diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and other applications, with products that are sold and utilized worldwide across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

For more information about Olight, please visit www.olightworld.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260875/Olight_NBCF.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-2023-breast-cancer-charity-campaign-illuminating-hope-with-breast-cancer-foundations-across-the-world-301971448.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52305 en US Salute_E_Benessere Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Politica_E_PA Altro Cancer charity Campaign seno breast Cancer Foundations Across
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza