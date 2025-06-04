Omada Launches AI Assistant for Identity Governance Administration

With Javi users can now perform IGA tasks in collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced general availability of its next-generation, enterprise-grade AI assistant, Javi, to empower businesses to manage identity and access with unmatched efficiency, security and simplicity.

Built on Microsoft Semantic Kernel, Javi delivers a conversational and user-friendly interface for handling critical IGA tasks. Javi integrates seamlessly with popular collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and simplifies IGA management by streamlining processes, such as:

Access Request: Submit access requests.

Access Approvals: Receive requests and approve.

Notifications and Reminders: Proactive alerts about critical tasks, pending approvals and compliance activities.

Product Documentation: Access accurate, contextually relevant product information, including FAQs, user guides and technical documents.

Analytics & Reporting: Generate detailed compliance reports and governance insights.

Role Insights & Recommendations: AI-driven recommendations for optimized role assignments and access reviews.

With Javi, customers gain a powerful advantage since they can use an interface they work in all the time and supports any language, reducing friction, increasing operational efficiency and helping both occasional and power users navigate IGA tasks with ease. This minimizes the risk of shadow IT and accelerates workflows through rapid, contextualized interactions. Designed for agility, Javi will continue to expand its capabilities, rapidly integrating new functionality. By harnessing Generative AI and sophisticated analytics, Javi delivers actionable insights that streamline decision-making, boost confidence and clarity, all while reinforcing Zero Trust and least-privilege security principles.

Benoit Grangé, chief technology and product officer, Omada, said: "With Javi, we're bringing the power of AI directly into the hands of every identity user, making complex IGA processes as simple as a conversation. It's a major step forward in our mission to make identity governance smarter, more accessible, and deeply intuitive for organizations everywhere."

Julie Mørch Nadelmann, global partner solutions lead, Microsoft Denmark, said: "With Javi, millions of Microsoft Teams' users get instant access to their IGA solution directly in an interface they work in every day. This will allow the users to request and approve access or take other actions from any device without logging in to the IGA solution."

Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst, Kuppinger Cole, said: "Omada has built a solid foundation for scalable AI in identity governance. Their latest innovation, an IGA AI assistant, bridges the gap between complexity and usability in a way that will resonate strongly with enterprise clients looking to streamline access processes."

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

