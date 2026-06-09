OneFootball and Polymarket Announce Partnership to Bring Football Prediction Markets to Global Fans

New collaboration will embed Polymarket prediction experiences across OneFootball's app, web, media, social, and live-streaming ecosystem ahead of football's biggest global moments

BERLIN and NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneFootball, the football media platform reaching more than 600 million football fans per month, and Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market platform, today announced a flagship partnership designed to bring real-time prediction experiences to football fans worldwide.

Through the partnership, eligible OneFootball users will be able to access Polymarket prediction experiences tied to football matches, transfers and tournament outcomes directly within the OneFootball platform.

At launch, the partnership will focus on integrating Polymarket into high-attention OneFootball surfaces, including match pages, editorial environments, display and video media placements and targeted fan journeys. Future phases will explore deeper native product integrations, including live prediction widgets, odds-led content formats and in-stream prediction experiences across selected live football broadcasts where available.

Through the partnership, Polymarket will integrate across OneFootball's owned-and-operated global platform, social channels and media network, reaching more than 645 million monthly football fans worldwide. The collaboration will include branded matchday experiences, targeted campaigns, social content and future live-stream prediction integrations.

"OneFootball has always been about bringing fans closer to the game, wherever they are and however they follow football," said Patrick Fischer, CEO at OneFootball.

"Predictions are already a natural part of football fandom: before every match, every transfer, every tournament moment, fans have a view. Together with Polymarket, we want to turn that fan energy into a richer, more interactive experience across our platform and expand OneFootball's global ecosystem."

"Polymarket is the definitive home for sports prediction markets, and our partnership with OneFootball extends that vision to one of the largest football audiences in the world," said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket.

"Our markets will now live inside the matchdays, transfers, tournaments, and storylines fans follow every day, with real-time information signals built into the global football experience."

As football enters a major global cycle ahead of the 2026 tournament calendar, OneFootball and Polymarket aim to build a scalable platform for interactive prediction experiences around the sport's biggest moments.

(Polymarket experiences will be introduced across eligible markets and surfaces in line with applicable laws, regulations and platform requirements.)

About OneFootball

Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading football media platform for a new generation of mobile-first football fans, with plans to become the football marketplace for content, products, and services of the future. It serves more than 200 million people monthly through its owned and operated platform and video distribution network, bringing fans closer to the game with breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming, and more.

OneFootball is backed by some of the biggest clubs and organizations in world football, including Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City FC, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Liverpool FC, Juventus FC, the German Football Federation and MLS. The company partners with more than 200 clubs, leagues, federations, players, and broadcasters to deliver content across 194 markets.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. For more information, visit polymarket.com

Media Contacts

OneFootballcomms@onefootball.com

Polymarketpress@polymarket.com

Media interviews can be requested by contacting the OneFootball and Polymarket comms teams.

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