Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Allerta meteo rossa Friuli e scuole chiuse: oggi allarme maltempo Nord e Centro

00:02 Israele sfonda difese Hamas, comincia assedio a Gaza City

23:31 Briatore derubato a Milano: "Città pericolosa, fa paura"

22:14 Meloni e scherzo russo: "Sostegno a Ucraina" e Mosca attacca premier

22:02 E' morto Luigi Berlinguer, ex ministro Istruzione aveva 91 anni

21:06 Onu: "Attacchi Israele su Jabalia sproporzionati, forse crimine di guerra"

20:43 Beatles, ecco il mini film che racconta la storia del brano inedito

20:27 Papa Francesco, dalla salute a Pelè: il Pontefice privato al Tg1

20:02 Papa Francesco al Tg1: "La guerra è una sconfitta, servono due Stati"

19:50 Di Bella: "Bravo Diaco, Bella Ma dedicato alla guerra esempio di servizio pubblico"

19:16 Meloni e scherzo russo: Calenda assolve premier, Conte attacca

19:00 Hamas, la confessione: "Sentivo i bambini, ho sparato e ho ucciso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OPTASIA EMPOWERS JS BANK'S "ZINDIGI" APP TO ELEVATE FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN PAKISTAN

02 novembre 2023 | 04.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optasia, a leading Fintech services provider, announces that its AI-led platform's decisioning capabilities are employed by JS Bank, a major commercial bank in Pakistan, to power their Micro Lending solution within their digital banking initiative.

The solution enabled by Optasia's AI Platform in Pakistan is provided under the commercial name of "Zindigi", a digital banking initiative by JS Bank. The digital banking app offering ranges from digital loans, remittances, digital payments, stock, mutual funds and premium debit card position. Zindigi has also garnered partnerships to become a leading banking as a service (BaaS) and open banking solution provider.

The application of Optasia's AI platform's capabilities will further enhance and improve the mobile financial offerings by Zindigi and help financial inclusion, economic growth, and have a positive impact on customers people that have been underbanked.

"The capabilities and robustness of Optasia's AI-led platform are valued everyday by partners across the globe, that seek to improve the services they offer," said Mark Muller, Group CEO, Optasia. "It's great to enable the delivery of top-level digital banking services to Pakistan through this collaboration with JS Bank."

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, stated "Optasia's AI capabilities are instrumental in enhancing the optimization of digital banking services, turning advanced lending into a tangible reality for everyone. At Zindigi, our commitment is resolute in catalyzing a positive transformation within the financial services landscape, ultimately benefitting society as a whole."

Optasia's global presence has brought its AI platform to over 30 countries. The offerings and flexibility that this proprietary AI-led platform provides, allows Optasia to support financial inclusion to underbanked people  worldwide.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-led platform that enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of underbanked individuals and SMEs across over 30 countries, mainly in Emerging Markets. Optasia's B2B2X (business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile network operators, mobile money operators, banks, and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience, and improved retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company's AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, airtime, and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/4011465/Optasia_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optasia-empowers-js-banks-zindigi-app-to-elevate-financial-inclusion-in-pakistan-301974438.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54067 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza major commercial bank services provider AI led platform's decisioning capabilities Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza