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Optro Announces Business Continuity Management to Align Critical Business Processes with GRC Intelligence, Powering True Operational Resilience

10 giugno 2026 | 06.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BCM solution debuts as new data reveals more than half of leaders overestimate their ability to recover from disrupted operations.

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LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced its Business Continuity Management (BCM) solution designed to help customers ensure the continuation of critical business functions and processes such as payroll processing, security operations, and customer support, during and immediately after a disruption. The announcement took place at Optro's flagship global customer conference, CRX EMEA, in London.

Optro also today released its data report: "When business continuity fails." The report, based on a survey of 500+ audit, risk, compliance, and BCM leaders across North America and EMEA, finds that confidence far outpaces performance: 92 percent of leaders say they're confident they can meet recovery objectives, yet among the 76 percent who faced a third-party disruption in the past two years, fewer than half actually met them. Four in ten of those disruptions cost enterprises $1 million or more. Optro's BCM solution is built to close that gap and build resilience by helping organizations:

"We believe Optro's BCM solution will allow us to bridge the gap between risk management and operational response," said Kate Marechal, Director, Operational Risk and Risk Services at Shawbrook Bank. "By gaining a single view of our business processes within the same platform we use for audit, risk, and compliance, we should be able to better understand what's critical to our operations, plan for disruptions that could materially impact our business, and test those plans to remediate issues before a disruption happens."

"Most organizations are confident in their continuity plans on paper, but when disruption actually hits, fewer than half deliver on their objectives," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro. "With our BCM solution, customers will be able to seamlessly integrate their business continuity programs with their audit, risk, and compliance data, providing the GRC intelligence needed to move beyond static reporting to proactive strategy and true operational resilience."

To see Optro's new BCM solution in action, stop by the demo station today at CRX EMEA in London. To learn more about how Optro is transforming risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC platform or to download the full report, visit Optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:Laura Groshanspress@optro.ai

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