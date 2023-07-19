Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:01
comunicato stampa

Oukitel has launched Oukitel WP26, the Ultimate Rugged Smartphone With the Brightest 1200 lumens Camping Light for Outdoor Enthusiasts

19 luglio 2023 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, one of the leading manufacturers in the rugged smartphone industry, has launched the latest model Oukitel WP26.

With the world's brightest camping light of 1200 lumens together with other decent features such as a massive 10000mAh battery, 16GB of RAM storage & 256GB of ROM storage and an advanced HD camera system, Oukitel WP26 is a reliable companion for outdoor enthusiasts at night. This model is on sale on Oukitel's official store at 20% off until 26th July. Followers can also shop it on Amazon.

Oukitel WP26's Camping Light completely removes the necessity of bringing a camping lantern to a campsite. Typically, a camping lantern has around 300 lumens. With the most powerful camping light in the world, WP26's 1200 Lumens Camping Light can brighten up the sky when campers are camping with their friends and family, which could also offer ambient lighting for users in some situations such as automotive repairs, mining operations and other outdoor activities. Users are able to easily switch to five different light modes: SOS, Full Bright, 1/2 Bright, 1/4 Bright and Explosion Flash based on their needs.

According to OUKITEL, WP26 consists of metal and plastic materials, which embodies a sleek and modern aesthetic. Besides, the industrial and sturdy design represents a sense of versatility, durability and industrial charm.

As a new model of the WP series, Oukitel WP26 comes with a massive 10,000mAh battery, which could last up to 1250 hours of standby and 10 hours of camping mode.

Certified by IP68 and IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, WP26 is designed to endure harsh conditions. Featuring a 6.58" FHD+ display of 1080-by-2408-pixel resolution, WP26 provides users with an excellent visual experience.

WP26 also includes other great features such as an advanced 48MP Triple Camera system, up to 16GB of RAM storage and 256GB of ROM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint Unlock, and Android 13 system.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji New Energy Technology Co., LTD." based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Follow OUKITEL for more information on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156413/Oukitel_WP26_Rugged_Smartphone.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oukitel-has-launched-oukitel-wp26-the-ultimate-rugged-smartphone-with-the-brightest-1200-lumens-camping-light-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-301880778.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN60416 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Rugged smartphone industry smartphone Ultimate Rugged smartphone Cina
