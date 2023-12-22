Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 02:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:08 Vanessa Ballan, oggi l'autopsia sul corpo della 26enne accoltellata a Treviso

00:07 Mes, stop da Camera con maggioranza divisa. Governo minimizza: "Nessun fallo di reazione"

00:06 Vin Diesel, l'attore accusato di molestie sessuali da ex assistente

23:58 Israele-Hamas, la lunga trattativa Usa per la risoluzione Onu: cosa succede

22:36 Attivisti Ultima Generazione su palco Santa Cecilia durante 'Messiah' di Haendel

21:38 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente 21 dicembre

21:29 Sparatoria a Praga, Seredova: "Da noi come in Usa, preoccupa che si trovi arma così facilmente"

21:28 Caterina Caselli inciampa nei cavi dell'albero in Galleria a Milano e si rompe l'omero: "E' pericoloso"

21:22 Usa, Rudolph Giuliani dichiara bancarotta

20:57 Premio Oscar, 'Io capitano' di Matteo Garrone entra nella short list dei migliori film stranieri

20:38 Milano, caso La Russa jr: aperto fascicolo revenge porn per video presunto stupro

20:34 Mes, Fazzolari: "Italia non ha bisogno di modifiche per salvare banche altri Stati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

P&C Solution to Unveil New Product 'METALENSE 2' at CES 2024

22 dicembre 2023 | 02.04
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&C Solution has announced its participation in the upcoming CES 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show, set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 until Jan. 12 for four days.

As a company specializing in XR/AR technologies, P&C Solution plans to reveal the METALENSE 2 at CES 2024, the follow-up model of the METALENSE which earned the "CES 2023 Innovation Award" this year.

The METALENSE 2 represents a significant advancement in outdoor visibility, attributed to its proprietary geometric optical design implemented in plastic lenses. This design significantly improves light efficiency and external light transmittance compared to traditional diffractive optics. Additionally, its OLED dual-display supports QHD resolution, offering a much cleaner and sharper image quality compared to that of the existing model.

Particularly noteworthy in this new model of METALENSE 2 is its capability to transcend augmented reality (AR) and support extended reality (XR) as an XR Glasses, offering customers a more advanced digital content integration environment, according to a representative from P&C Solution. The company has also improved the product's continuous usage time by adopting standardized rechargeable batteries that are readily available in the market, ensuring a consistent power supply.

Marking its third consecutive participation at CES, P&C Solution will showcase its latest XR Glasses, the METALENSE 2, at booth LVCC #16059.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306632/METALENSE_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pc-solution-to-unveil-new-product-metalense-2-at-ces-2024-302021399.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99859 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza upcoming CES 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show METALENSE 2' at Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco bacchetta la Curia: "Cardinali come lupi rapaci"
News to go
Natale 2023, partenze al via: venerdì 22 dicembre bollino nero sulle strade
News to go
Mercato tutelato energia, lo stop slitta a luglio 2024
News to go
La Corte di giustizia Ue dà ragione alla Superlega
News to go
Prima pillola contraccettiva maschile, al via test clinici
News to go
Giustizia, Fnsi: "Mattarella non firmi legge bavaglio"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Oms: "Rischio grave diffusione malattie a Gaza"
News to go
Lautaro, infortunio durante Inter-Bologna
News to go
Nuovo Patto di Stabilità, Gentiloni: "Parametri riforma realisti, l'Italia può affrontarli"
News to go
Audiovisivo, accordo su contratto di lavoro attrici e attori
News to go
Assalto a Cgil, Fiore e Castellino condannati a oltre 8 anni di carcere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza