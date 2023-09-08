Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 06:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Ucraina, Russia-Usa: tensione per munizioni all'uranio impoverito

23:28 Danny Masterson, attore Usa condannato per stupro: 30 anni di carcere

22:56 Traforo Monte Bianco, lavori slittano di un anno

22:42 Decreto Caivano 2023 e Manovra 2024, che cosa ha detto Meloni

22:12 Terremoto Napoli oggi, la scossa al Tg in diretta - Video

22:09 West Nile in Italia, salgono a 205 i casi: 10 morti

21:45 Superenalotto, 5+1 vince oggi 595mila euro

21:39 Giorgia Meloni sbotta, la risposta su Andrea Giambruno - Video

21:33 Milan, Giroud si fa male in Francia-Irlanda

20:56 Terremoto a Napoli, scossa magnitudo 3.8: paura e gente in strada

19:57 Torino, lanciarono bici dai Murazzi: condannati i 3 minorenni

19:50 Giorgia Meloni: "Andrea Giambruno? Ha detto 'ragazze, state attente' come diceva mia madre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PallyCon introducing DRM License Cipher: A Shield Against Software-Level DRM Vulnerabilities

08 settembre 2023 | 05.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PallyCon, a leading provider of content security and multi-DRM solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of new feature PallyCon DRM License Cipher that will combat the vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions.

In today's digital era, the protection of digital content is more crucial than ever. Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems stand as the first line of defense, ensuring that copyrighted content remains secure and accessible only to authorized users. However, vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions have posed significant challenges to content security. PallyCon is excited to unveil a formidable solution that combats these vulnerabilities head-on - PallyCon DRM License Cipher.

Understanding the Challenge

Software-level DRM implementations have historically been susceptible to various attacks. Malicious actors exploit weak points in the software to reverse engineer content decryption methods, tamper with license request responses, and compromise sensitive content keys. This not only threatens the content owners' revenues but also tarnishes their intellectual property rights.

A Multilayered Defense: DRM License Cipher

DRM License Cipher is not just another security product; it's a paradigm shift in content protection. PallyCon's solution serves as an impenetrable shield against software-level DRM vulnerabilities, restoring confidence in the security of your digital assets.

Key Features of DRM License Cipher

application security

Embrace the Future: Empower Your DRM with PallyCon's Countermeasure Solution

As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats that challenge content protection. PallyCon DRM License Cipher solution represents a quantum leap in securing software-level DRM against vulnerabilities. It's time to safeguard users' content with a multilayered approach that combines cutting-edge encryption, whitebox cryptography, and the unparalleled defenses of AppSealing.

Join the revolution. Strengthen your DRM, protect your content. Unveil the future of content security today with PallyCon's groundbreaking countermeasure solution.

About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Transcoding and packaging service and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

For more info, visit PallyCon or mail obiz@inka.co.kr 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pallycon-introducing-drm-license-cipher-a-shield-against-software-level-drm-vulnerabilities-301921566.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03218 en US ICT ICT ICT introducing DRM License Cipher PallyCon DRM License Cipher software level DRM solutions provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Londra, asta da record per collezione Freddie Mercury
News to go
Affitti brevi, stretta in arrivo: multe fino a 5mila euro
News to go
Pallone d'Oro, Messi favorito
News to go
Spazio, anche il Giappone vola sulla Luna
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, proseguono le indagini
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza