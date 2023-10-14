Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:48 Morto Mark Goddard, star di Lost in Space e General Hospital aveva 87 anni

09:41 MotoGp Indonesia 2023, Martin vince gara Sprint e supera Bagnaia: comanda Mondiale

09:17 Francia, attacco in liceo: Macron mobilita 7mila Sentinelle

08:55 Meteo oggi, pioggia e freddo in arrivo: le previsioni del fine settimana

08:31 Kanye West a Reggio Emilia, giallo biglietti e incognita meteo

07:35 Raid Israele a Gaza, le immagini dall'alto - Video

07:13 Israele, raid e incursioni a Gaza: trovati corpi di israeliani rapiti

06:49 Bonus animali domestici 2023, come richiederlo

06:48 Bonus salute 2023, tutti gli sconti e le agevolazioni previsti: cosa c'è da sapere

00:42 Israele, ecco il piano 'top secret' di Hamas: gli ordini per l'attacco

00:08 Manovra 2024, lunedì via libera in Cdm: attese Irpef e mini-Ires

23:01 Israele, prove di attacco contro Hamas: primi blitz a Gaza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Paradise Wins Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film at the Busan

14 ottobre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasanna Vithanage's film Paradise made history by clinching the Kim Jiseok Award for the Best Film at Busan International Film Festival 2023. Film is produced by Newton Cinema and presented by Mani Ratnam and Madras Talkies.

Paradise had its world premiere at Busan, featuring an all-star cast and crew, including Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. The film boasts Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and K, the music director. Paradise will have its Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival from October 27th to November 5, 2023, in the Icon Section which showcases the films of iconic South Asian directors.

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema.

Paradise narrates the vacation of a tourist couple, exploring their struggles with societal, personal, and internal challenges. Through their experiences, they unveil an objective truth about human nature.

"After 28 years today, it is ironic to receive this award named after late Kim Jiseok. Kim was a dear friend to all Asian filmmakers. Kim, I am honored to take you to my home. I would like to thank you, my dear producer Anto Chittilappilly and Newton Cinema, our presenter Mr. Mani Ratnam, Madras Talkies, the cast, and crew of Paradise. This award belongs to you," stated Prasanna Vithanage.

Mani Ratnam, of Madras Talkies, said, "When there is turmoil in paradise, both social and economic, when there is a re-evaluation of man-woman relationship, when an old epic gets reflected in today's troubled times, we have Paradise, a film with a vision."

"Our world premiere at Busan resulted in winning the Kim Jiseok Award for the Best Film. Everyone at Newton Cinema is on 'Cloud Nine', and we believe this victory will propel the film to audiences worldwide. We are confident that audiences everywhere will enjoy the film as much as our sold-out audiences did in Busan," remarked Anto Chittilappilly, CEO of Newton Cinema.

For more information, please visit:

Website | Instagram | X | FacebookLinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246727/Paradise_Wins_Kim_Jiseok_Award.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194457/Newton_Cinema_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37795 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at Busan International at the Busan Prasanna Vithanage's film
Vedi anche
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni in missione in Africa
News to go
Afghanistan, terremoto a nord di Herat: migliaia senza casa
News to go
Maxi sequestro di droga nel reggino
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Allarme terrorismo in Italia, vigilanza massima
News to go
Prato, frode fiscale per 80 milioni di euro
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, da primi esiti autopsia conducente no evidenza di malore
News to go
Urso: "Italia può diventare protagonista dell'economia dello spazio"
News to go
Turismo in crescita, nel 2023 valore supera 2019: traina e-commerce
News to go
Lego abbandona progetto bottiglie riciclate per i suoi mattoncini
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza