Party at Home with the year's Biggest Award Shows on Toshiba TV

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the renowned music celebration's dazzling performances to the prestigious film event's star-studded moments, these anticipated nights deserve a spectacular viewing experience. The Toshiba X9900 TV transforms your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub, making every gathering feel like the biggest party night at home.

The Ultimate Viewing Experience for Celebrations

The Toshiba TV X9900 redefines visual entertainment with its REGZA Engine ZRi-powered OLED 4K technology. Optimizing image processing, it delivers cinematic precision with rich detail and accurate colors, turning every scene into a spectacle. From glamorous red-carpet arrivals to emotional acceptance speeches at the events, this TV brings the magic of Hollywood into your living room, creating the perfect centerpiece for award show watch parties with family and friends.

The Soundtrack to Your Party

This Toshiba TV elevates audio immersion with Multichannel Technology powered by REGZA Power Audio Extreme, delivering concert-quality surround sound that captures every breath and powerful note with stunning clarity. Each performance bursts to life with the deep, resonant Tru Bass Processor, offering dynamic acoustics that send goosebumps racing. Whether you're soaking in the energy of a concert or cheering with a crowd, the X9900 TV puts you right in the action, making every moment unforgettable!

Smart Features for Effortless Hosting

Simplify your entertainment experience with the intuitive Smart OS function of this TV. Featuring Hands-Free Voice Control, it allows you to switch channels and adjust volume effortlessly using simple voice commands—no need to put down your snacks or debate who should control the remote, keeping the fun uninterrupted.

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

