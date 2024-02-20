Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Personetics Welcomes New CEO to Accelerate its Global Growth

20 febbraio 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Financial services industry veteran Udi Ziv taking over for outgoing CEO David Sosna to guide the global leader in financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the global leader in AI-based personalized engagement solutions for financial institutions, announced today the appointment of Udi Ziv as Chief Executive Officer. Ziv will succeed company Co-founder David Sosna, who is stepping down after leading Personetics through 13 years of remarkable global growth.

The CEO change at Personetics follows strong client acquisition growth in 2023. This growth has positioned the company to accelerate its trajectory positioning Personetics as the market standard in hyper-personalization and customer engagement with a presence in over 130 of the world's largest banks in 35 markets.

Udi Ziv is a seasoned CEO with a proven track record of effectively assuming leadership roles previously held by founders. His background spans both entrepreneurial ventures and overseeing large-scale operations such as SAP, NICE and Earnix, making him well-equipped to lead Personetics into its next phase of growth.

"Personetics thrives on incredible momentum and has built an industry-leading position in becoming the global leader in financial data-driven personalization," said Ziv. "I'm honored to be joining this talented team and leading the company into its next chapter focused on rapid growth at scale. I'm grateful for David Sosna's leadership, vision and achievements."

"With his deep understanding of our target market and proven track record in enterprise software, Udi Ziv possesses the precise capabilities needed to steer the company through its next phase of growth," said David Sosna, "as Personetics empowers financial institutions to maximize the value of every customer interaction through data-driven personalization." Sosna will continue to accompany and assist as needed.

Reshaping financial customer engagement with data-driven personalization, Personetics is on a mission to empower financial institutions to enhance clients' financial wellness and enable smarter decision-making. With partnerships spanning over 130 institutions globally, the company is driving innovation and measurable growth in the financial industry. Stay tuned for exciting announcements as Personetics continues to deliver unparalleled value to its customers and partners.

Avi Zeevi, Co-founder and General Partner, Viola Ventures, and Personetics' Chairman, said:"Personetics, under David Sosna's leadership, achieved a market-leading position with great potential going forward. David's passion and vision have laid a strong foundation for Personetics' success. I would like to thank him and welcome Udi, whom I have known and respected for many years, to lead the company to its next stage."

About Personetics:

Personetics is the global leader in financial data-driven personalization, enabling financial institutions to forge deeper relationships by enhancing clients' financial wellness and helping them make smarter decisions. Personetics reaches 135 million customers across 35 global markets while serving more than 130 financial institutions. Personetics' AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate needs, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience with day-to-day actionable insights, personalized recommendations, product-based financial advice, and automated financial wellness programs. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.personetics.com.

Press Contact:Michal Milgalter+972-52-3571981michal.milgalter@personetics.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342823/Personetics.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/personetics-welcomes-new-ceo-to-accelerate-its-global-growth-302065416.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN39996 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza customer engagement outgoing veteran Udi Ziv taking over for outgoing CEO David Sosna engagement
Vedi anche
News to go
La moglie di Navalny: "E' stato avvelenato con il Novichok"
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate, controlli sul 2020: lettere ai contribuenti
News to go
Partite Iva, novità su tasse e rate
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news
News to go
Navalny, Berlino: "Mosca deve consegnare il corpo"
News to go
Assegno di inclusione a 480mila famiglie: importo medio 620 euro
News to go
Gaza, ultime news. Netanyahu: "Entreremo a Rafah"
News to go
Acqua sprecata, in Italia infrastrutture idriche tra più vecchie d’Europa
News to go
Morte Navalny, raduni spontanei in tutto il mondo
News to go
Granchio blu, come fare domanda per aiuti
News to go
Da Antitrust multa da 900mila euro a Servizio Energetico Italiano: ecco perché
Geolier e la 'finta' fuga da Napoli: "Non ce la facevo più..." - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza